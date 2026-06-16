The only reason Ukraine prevented video of the impact was to conceal the type of missile and its flight path – to point the finger at Russia The only reason Ukraine prevented video of the impact was to conceal the type of missile and its flight path – to point the finger at Russia

Now that the missile is confirmed as US-made, Kiev will use it to demand newer and better Patriot missiles to replace the old ones it has Now that the missile is confirmed as US-made, Kiev will use it to demand newer and better Patriot missiles to replace the old ones it has