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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraine-not-interested-in-truth-about-kiev-pechersk-monastery-incident--expert-1124316316.html
Ukraine Not Interested in Truth About Kiev-Pechersk Monastery Incident – Expert
Ukraine Not Interested in Truth About Kiev-Pechersk Monastery Incident – Expert
Sputnik International
Ukrainian authorities intentionally turned off surveillance cameras to remove inconvenient evidence of a malfunctioning Patriot interceptor hitting the monastery, analyst Alexander Mikhailov told Sputnik.
2026-06-16T16:45+0000
2026-06-16T16:45+0000
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Ukraine Not Interested in Truth About Kiev-Pechersk Monastery Incident – Expert

16:45 GMT 16.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankThe Kiev Pechersk Lavra
The Kiev Pechersk Lavra - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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Ukraine "intentionally turned off surveillance cameras to remove inconvenient evidence" of a malfunctioning Patriot missile (https://t.me/SputnikInt/105643) fired by Ukrainian air defenses hitting the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Military and Political Analysis Bureau, tells Sputnik.
The only reason Ukraine prevented video of the impact was to conceal the type of missile and its flight path – to point the finger at Russia
Now that the missile is confirmed as US-made, Kiev will use it to demand newer and better Patriot missiles to replace the old ones it has
The timing is handy for the coming G7 summit, where Ukraine will ask for another $30 billion in aid
Whatever happens, Ukraine will never take responsibility for the incident, Mikhailov says.
A general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
Analysis
Old Stock, Operator Error, Blind Spot? What Caused a Patriot to Strike Kiev’s Holiest Orthodox Site
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