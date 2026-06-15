https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/old-stock-operator-error-blind-spot-what-caused-a-patriot-to-strike-kievs-holiest-orthodox-site-1124313065.html

Old Stock, Operator Error, Blind Spot? What Caused a Patriot to Strike Kiev’s Holiest Orthodox Site

Old Stock, Operator Error, Blind Spot? What Caused a Patriot to Strike Kiev’s Holiest Orthodox Site

Sputnik International

Patriot missile systems are a “delicate, expensive and fragile structure” which require great care to operate properly, and the smallest defect or error could cause them to veer wildly off course, military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting on the overnight incident that saw an interceptor strike the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

2026-06-15T18:00+0000

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viktor litovkin

kiev

patriot

s-400

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Factors affecting performance:Another factor? The operational performance of PAC-2 and PAC-3s themselves, which Litovkin says is very low in modern conditions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/somplex-of-buildings-at-kiev-pechersk-lavra-hit-by-us-produced-patriot-missile--mod-1124311348.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/moscow-calls-wests-statements-on-alleged-russian-attack-on-kiev-pechersk-lavra-fake-news-1124312924.html

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viktor litovkin, kiev, patriot, s-400, s-500, orthodox church