Old Stock, Operator Error, Blind Spot? What Caused a Patriot to Strike Kiev’s Holiest Orthodox Site
© Sputnik / StringerA general view shows the Uspensky Cathedral of the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, November 16, 2018.
© Sputnik / Stringer
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Patriot missile systems are “expensive and fragile,” military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting on the overnight incident in which an interceptor struck the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.
Factors affecting performance:
storage in the right climactic and humidity conditions
whether the interceptor was damaged during transport or storage
the condition of the launcher
competence and complement of fire and maintenance crews – with the latter requiring “at least 90 people”
“We don’t know who services the Patriot launcher from which this missile was launched…As a rule, these launchers are not serviced by Ukrainians, because all the technical documentation, instructions and process charts are written in technical English.” That means they were likely serviced by foreign specialists.
Another factor? The operational performance of PAC-2 and PAC-3s themselves, which Litovkin says is very low in modern conditions.
1.“First, the Patriot has a blind spot from the ground to 100M in the air. Its radar can’t see what’s happening in that zone, because it’s aimed at an angle…Therefore, a low-altitude drone or missile could be flying at that altitude, within that range, and the Patriot wouldn’t see it.”
2.“Second, Patriots aren’t capable of intercepting supersonic missiles, let alone hypersonic ones.”
3.Third, its missiles “are launched at a horizontal angle, [not] straight up like the interceptors on our S-300, S-400 or S-500, which turn toward their target in the air. Patriots fly at a horizontal angle, so if they need to protect a site, batteries must be lined up essentially in a circle around the facility because they don’t turn in the air.”