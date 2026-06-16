https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-iran-memorandum-signing-scheduled-for-june-19-in-burgenstock---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124317105.html
US-Iran Memorandum Signing Scheduled for June 19 in Burgenstock - Swiss Foreign Ministry
US-Iran Memorandum Signing Scheduled for June 19 in Burgenstock - Swiss Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The signing of a memorandum between the United States and Iran is scheduled for June 19 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bideau told Sputnikon Tuesday.
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"At this stage, the signing of the agreement is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Burgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden. This location was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as the United States and Iran," Bideau said. Switzerland is acting as a mediator, creating the necessary practical and diplomatic conditions for holding this meeting on its territory, the spokesperson added. On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document set to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump said that he was allowing the US naval blockade to be lifted. Iran confirmed that the US had begun lifting it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html
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US-Iran Memorandum Signing Scheduled for June 19 in Burgenstock - Swiss Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The signing of a memorandum between the United States and Iran is scheduled for June 19 in Burgenstock, Switzerland, Swiss Foreign Ministry Communications chief Nicolas Bideau told Sputnikon Tuesday.
"At this stage, the signing of the agreement is scheduled for Friday, June 19, in Burgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden. This location was proposed by Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as the United States and Iran," Bideau said.
Switzerland is acting as a mediator
, creating the necessary practical and diplomatic conditions for holding this meeting on its territory, the spokesperson added.
On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document set to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Following the announcement, US President Donald Trump said that he was allowing the US naval blockade to be lifted. Iran confirmed that the US had begun lifting it.