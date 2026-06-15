https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html
Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed
Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed.
2026-06-15T16:36+0000
2026-06-15T16:36+0000
2026-06-15T16:41+0000
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"I'm very happy to say ... the deals all signed, and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened," Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, from Evian, France. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/memorandum-of-understanding-was-electronically-signed-by-trump-vance-ghalibaf---reports-1124314336.html
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donald trump, us, iran, memorandum of understanding (mou), peace talks, peace plan, peace deal, peace negotiations
donald trump, us, iran, memorandum of understanding (mou), peace talks, peace plan, peace deal, peace negotiations
Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed
16:36 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 16:41 GMT 15.06.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed.
"I'm very happy to say ... the deals all signed, and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened," Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, from Evian, France.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump
and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.