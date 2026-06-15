https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html

Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed

Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed.

2026-06-15T16:36+0000

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2026-06-15T16:41+0000

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"I'm very happy to say ... the deals all signed, and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened," Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, from Evian, France. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/memorandum-of-understanding-was-electronically-signed-by-trump-vance-ghalibaf---reports-1124314336.html

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