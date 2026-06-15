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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html
Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed
Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed.
2026-06-15T16:36+0000
2026-06-15T16:41+0000
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"I'm very happy to say ... the deals all signed, and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened," Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, from Evian, France. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/memorandum-of-understanding-was-electronically-signed-by-trump-vance-ghalibaf---reports-1124314336.html
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Trump Confirms US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding Signed

16:36 GMT 15.06.2026 (Updated: 16:41 GMT 15.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran has been signed.
"I'm very happy to say ... the deals all signed, and the Strait [of Hormuz] is already partially opened," Trump confirmed during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, from Evian, France.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the finalization of a memorandum of understanding, which is to be physically signed in Switzerland on June 19. A digital signing was made on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said earlier on Monday.
A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of Unites States, Iran etc. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
US and Iran Sign Memorandum of Understanding - Reports
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