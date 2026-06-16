https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-will-not-pay-iran-300mln-its-fake-news---trump-1124314983.html
US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump
US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump
Sputnik International
"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social.
2026-06-16T04:35+0000
2026-06-16T04:35+0000
2026-06-16T04:35+0000
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"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social. Trump himself didn't specify which $300 million he was referring to. He may have misspoke, as the Financial Times previously reported on the possibility of creating a $300 billion investment fund, which Iran could access if it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html
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US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump dismissed reports that Washington would pay Tehran $300 million as fake news.
"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social.
Trump himself didn't specify which $300 million he was referring to. He may have misspoke, as the Financial Times previously reported on the possibility of creating a $300 billion investment fund, which Iran could access if it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the United States.