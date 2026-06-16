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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-will-not-pay-iran-300mln-its-fake-news---trump-1124314983.html
US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump
US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump
Sputnik International
"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social.
2026-06-16T04:35+0000
2026-06-16T04:35+0000
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"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social. Trump himself didn't specify which $300 million he was referring to. He may have misspoke, as the Financial Times previously reported on the possibility of creating a $300 billion investment fund, which Iran could access if it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the United States.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html
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US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump

04:35 GMT 16.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump dismissed reports that Washington would pay Tehran $300 million as fake news.
"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social.
Trump himself didn't specify which $300 million he was referring to. He may have misspoke, as the Financial Times previously reported on the possibility of creating a $300 billion investment fund, which Iran could access if it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the United States.
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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