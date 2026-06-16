https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-will-not-pay-iran-300mln-its-fake-news---trump-1124314983.html

US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump

US Will Not Pay Iran $300Mln, It's Fake News - Trump

Sputnik International

"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social.

2026-06-16T04:35+0000

2026-06-16T04:35+0000

2026-06-16T04:35+0000

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"The story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News," he said on Truth Social. Trump himself didn't specify which $300 million he was referring to. He may have misspoke, as the Financial Times previously reported on the possibility of creating a $300 billion investment fund, which Iran could access if it fulfilled its obligations under the agreement with the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/trump-confirms-us-iran-memorandum-of-understanding-signed-1124314483.html

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