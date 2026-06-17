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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/china-warns-japans-militarization-threatens-regional-stability-1124319593.html
China Warns Japan's Militarization Threatens Regional Stability
China Warns Japan's Militarization Threatens Regional Stability
Sputnik International
Japan's accelerating military buildup is turning the country into a regional "powder keg," Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, stated.
2026-06-17T04:10+0000
2026-06-17T04:10+0000
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What triggered the responseJapan has consistently pushed the "China threat" narrative to justify its own military expansion, Chen said. Japan has sought to revise its pacifist constitution, loosen arms export restrictions, and boost defense spending, he stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/japan-to-strengthen-forces-in-southwestern-part-over-chinas-actions---defense-minister-1124287332.html
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China Warns Japan's Militarization Threatens Regional Stability

04:10 GMT 17.06.2026
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro, US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), and Philippine Navy BRP Jose Rizal perform maneuvers during joint drills
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro, US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), and Philippine Navy BRP Jose Rizal perform maneuvers during joint drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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Japan's accelerating military buildup is turning the country into a regional "powder keg," Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, stated.
What triggered the response
The outline of Japan's 2026 Defense White Paper labels China as "an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge" and vows to counter it with "comprehensive national strength"
Japan recently showcased its Type‑25 high‑speed glide bomb – a substantive step toward developing proactive long‑range strike capabilities
Japan has consistently pushed the "China threat" narrative to justify its own military expansion, Chen said. Japan has sought to revise its pacifist constitution, loosen arms export restrictions, and boost defense spending, he stressed.
"As a matter of fact, those who are claiming to be threatened are the real source of threat," the spokesman said.
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro, US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), and Philippine Navy BRP Jose Rizal perform maneuvers during joint drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
Asia
Japan to Beef Up Its Southwestern Flank In Response to China's Actions - Defense Chief
9 June, 06:22 GMT
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