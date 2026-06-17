https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/china-warns-japans-militarization-threatens-regional-stability-1124319593.html

China Warns Japan's Militarization Threatens Regional Stability

China Warns Japan's Militarization Threatens Regional Stability

Sputnik International

Japan's accelerating military buildup is turning the country into a regional "powder keg," Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, stated.

2026-06-17T04:10+0000

2026-06-17T04:10+0000

2026-06-17T04:10+0000

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What triggered the responseJapan has consistently pushed the "China threat" narrative to justify its own military expansion, Chen said. Japan has sought to revise its pacifist constitution, loosen arms export restrictions, and boost defense spending, he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/japan-to-strengthen-forces-in-southwestern-part-over-chinas-actions---defense-minister-1124287332.html

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