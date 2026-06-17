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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/fsb-busts-ukrainian-terrorist-cell-plotting-attacks-in-russian-regions-1124320346.html
FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions
FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions
Sputnik International
Three Ukrainian accomplices planning terrorist attacks against Russian military personnel, transport and energy facilities have been detained in Russia's Republic of Adygea, Tyumen Region and Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T07:27+0000
2026-06-17T07:27+0000
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"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained three accomplices belonging to Ukraine's special services in the Republic of Adygea, the Tyumen Region and the Krasnodar Territory. It has been established that the attackers plotted to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism against members of the Russian armed forces, a volunteer organization providing support to participants of the special military operation, transport infrastructure facilities and the fuel and energy complex in these regions," the statement read. According to the FSB's statement, the Russian authorities moved quickly to dismantle the cell's criminal activities, seizing a homemade explosive device—later traced to foreign-supplied materials—during the raids.The statement added that criminal cases had been opened against the detainees for plotting a terrorist attack and for illegally possessing explosive substances and devices.
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FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions

07:27 GMT 17.06.2026
© Russian Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In a successful security sweep, three Ukrainian perpetrators plotting terror attacks against Russian military personnel, transport and energy facilities were arrested in Russia's Republic of Adygea and in the Tyumen and Krasnodar Regions, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Wednesday.
"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained three accomplices belonging to Ukraine's special services in the Republic of Adygea, the Tyumen Region and the Krasnodar Territory. It has been established that the attackers plotted to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism against members of the Russian armed forces, a volunteer organization providing support to participants of the special military operation, transport infrastructure facilities and the fuel and energy complex in these regions," the statement read.
According to the FSB's statement, the Russian authorities moved quickly to dismantle the cell's criminal activities, seizing a homemade explosive device—later traced to foreign-supplied materials—during the raids.

"Examining the suspects' electronics," the FSB said, "revealed messages from Ukrainian handlers with detailed guidance on how to carry out the planned terrorist attacks."

The statement added that criminal cases had been opened against the detainees for plotting a terrorist attack and for illegally possessing explosive substances and devices.
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