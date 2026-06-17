https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/fsb-busts-ukrainian-terrorist-cell-plotting-attacks-in-russian-regions-1124320346.html

FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions

FSB Busts Ukrainian Terrorist Cell Plotting Attacks in Russian Regions

Sputnik International

Three Ukrainian accomplices planning terrorist attacks against Russian military personnel, transport and energy facilities have been detained in Russia's Republic of Adygea, Tyumen Region and Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

2026-06-17T07:27+0000

2026-06-17T07:27+0000

2026-06-17T07:27+0000

russia

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained three accomplices belonging to Ukraine's special services in the Republic of Adygea, the Tyumen Region and the Krasnodar Territory. It has been established that the attackers plotted to commit acts of sabotage and terrorism against members of the Russian armed forces, a volunteer organization providing support to participants of the special military operation, transport infrastructure facilities and the fuel and energy complex in these regions," the statement read. According to the FSB's statement, the Russian authorities moved quickly to dismantle the cell's criminal activities, seizing a homemade explosive device—later traced to foreign-supplied materials—during the raids.The statement added that criminal cases had been opened against the detainees for plotting a terrorist attack and for illegally possessing explosive substances and devices.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/fsb-arrests-ukrainian-paid-hitman-tasked-with-killing-russian-soldier-1124296010.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine