https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html
Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
Sputnik International
Indonesia expects to double its trade with Russia, bringing it to $10 billion per year, the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, Didit Ratam, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
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"The current volume is about $5.1 billion per year, but we believe it could grow ... We hope that we can double or even triple the trade between Indonesia and Russia," Ratam said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum. These expectations are linked to the signing of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Union, which reduces tariffs on nearly 90% of goods, Ratam explained. The Russia-ASEAN business forum is taking place on June 17 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. RIA Novosti is the information partner of the forum. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
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Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Indonesia expects to double its trade with Russia, bringing it to $10 billion per year, the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, Didit Ratam, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The current volume is about $5.1 billion per year, but we believe it could grow ... We hope that we can double or even triple the trade between Indonesia and Russia," Ratam said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum.
These expectations are linked to the signing of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Union, which reduces tariffs on nearly 90% of goods, Ratam explained.
The Russia-ASEAN business forum is taking place on June 17 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. RIA Novosti is the information partner of the forum.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.