International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/indonesia-expects-to-double-trade-with-russia-to-10bln-per-year-official-1124324228.html
Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official
Sputnik International
Indonesia expects to double its trade with Russia, bringing it to $10 billion per year, the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, Didit Ratam, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T16:17+0000
2026-06-17T16:17+0000
world
russia
russia-asean summit
asean
indonesia
trade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/11/1124324068_0:68:3074:1797_1920x0_80_0_0_1e487ababa3d49666b7aa02d11f86ece.jpg
"The current volume is about $5.1 billion per year, but we believe it could grow ... We hope that we can double or even triple the trade between Indonesia and Russia," Ratam said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum. These expectations are linked to the signing of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Union, which reduces tariffs on nearly 90% of goods, Ratam explained. The Russia-ASEAN business forum is taking place on June 17 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. RIA Novosti is the information partner of the forum. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/indonesia-bets-on-brics-tech-partnerships-to-fuel-its-industrial-rise-1124252012.html
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/11/1124324068_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b24b203d7503a16e2ed8ebabd90a4a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russia-asean summit, asean, indonesia, trade
russia, russia-asean summit, asean, indonesia, trade

Indonesia Expects to Double Trade With Russia to $10Bln Per Year – Official

16:17 GMT 17.06.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankDidit Ratam, head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, attends the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. June 17. 2026
Didit Ratam, head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, attends the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. June 17. 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Indonesia expects to double its trade with Russia, bringing it to $10 billion per year, the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce's committee on cooperation with Russia, Didit Ratam, told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The current volume is about $5.1 billion per year, but we believe it could grow ... We hope that we can double or even triple the trade between Indonesia and Russia," Ratam said on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN business forum.
These expectations are linked to the signing of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the Eurasian Union, which reduces tariffs on nearly 90% of goods, Ratam explained.
The Russia-ASEAN business forum is taking place on June 17 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. RIA Novosti is the information partner of the forum.
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
Economy
Indonesia Bets on BRICS Tech Partnerships to Fuel Its Industrial Rise
4 June, 07:04 GMT
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967 and includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала