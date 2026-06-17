https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/iran-and-lebanon-press-us-to-stop-israeli-aggression-1124319291.html

Iran and Lebanon Press US to Stop Israeli Aggression

Iran and Lebanon Press US to Stop Israeli Aggression

Sputnik International

The US and other guarantors of the recently finalized Iran‑US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) must compel Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon, Iranian and Lebanese parliamentary speakers Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Nabih Berri stated.

2026-06-17T01:42+0000

2026-06-17T01:42+0000

2026-06-17T01:42+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

israel

lebanon

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1c/1122147203_0:228:2832:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_f3968221b6ecccdf3386bbcb122d5512.jpg

Previously, Iran insisted that ending hostilities in Lebanon was a prerequisite for ending the conflict with the US. It was also a key provision of the recently signed MoU, which states that the war across all fronts – including Lebanon – ends immediately and permanently.However, Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that Israel intends to maintain control over "security zones" in Lebanon even after the fighting ends.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-iran-memorandum-signing-scheduled-for-june-19-in-burgenstock---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124317105.html

israel

lebanon

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israel, lebanon, iran