https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/iran-and-lebanon-press-us-to-stop-israeli-aggression-1124319291.html
Iran and Lebanon Press US to Stop Israeli Aggression
Iran and Lebanon Press US to Stop Israeli Aggression
Sputnik International
The US and other guarantors of the recently finalized Iran‑US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) must compel Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon, Iranian and Lebanese parliamentary speakers Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Nabih Berri stated.
2026-06-17T01:42+0000
2026-06-17T01:42+0000
2026-06-17T01:42+0000
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Previously, Iran insisted that ending hostilities in Lebanon was a prerequisite for ending the conflict with the US. It was also a key provision of the recently signed MoU, which states that the war across all fronts – including Lebanon – ends immediately and permanently.However, Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that Israel intends to maintain control over "security zones" in Lebanon even after the fighting ends.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/us-iran-memorandum-signing-scheduled-for-june-19-in-burgenstock---swiss-foreign-ministry-1124317105.html
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Iran and Lebanon Press US to Stop Israeli Aggression
The US and other guarantors of the recently finalized Iran‑US Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) must compel Israel to halt its aggression against Lebanon, Iranian and Lebanese parliamentary speakers Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Nabih Berri stated.
Aggression must be stopped immediately
Israel should halt the destruction of Lebanese villages and respect the country's sovereignty
The IDF must withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories
Previously, Iran insisted that ending hostilities in Lebanon was a prerequisite for ending the conflict with the US. It was also a key provision of the recently signed MoU, which states that the war across all fronts – including Lebanon – ends immediately and permanently.
However, Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that Israel intends to maintain control over "security zones" in Lebanon even after the fighting ends.