https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/iran-russia-banking-link--a-step-away-from-western-finance-1124319425.html

Iran-Russia Banking Link – a Step Away From Western Finance

Iran-Russia Banking Link – a Step Away From Western Finance

Sputnik International

Iran and Russia are set to finalize the integration of their national payment systems within two months, allowing Iranian citizens to make purchases in Russia using domestic bank cards, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said.

2026-06-17T01:49+0000

2026-06-17T01:49+0000

2026-06-17T01:50+0000

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The Shetab-Mir link not only facilitates trade but also strengthens Iran's position within Eurasian financial architecture, reflecting growing banking ties between the two countries, Hemmati stressed.The Iranian delegation is also set to discuss deeper monetary cooperation with Russia, including expanded use of letters of credit and improved settlement mechanisms, he added.

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