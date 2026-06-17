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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/iran-russia-banking-link--a-step-away-from-western-finance-1124319425.html
Iran-Russia Banking Link – a Step Away From Western Finance
Iran-Russia Banking Link – a Step Away From Western Finance
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia are set to finalize the integration of their national payment systems within two months, allowing Iranian citizens to make purchases in Russia using domestic bank cards, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said.
2026-06-17T01:49+0000
2026-06-17T01:50+0000
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The Shetab-Mir link not only facilitates trade but also strengthens Iran's position within Eurasian financial architecture, reflecting growing banking ties between the two countries, Hemmati stressed.The Iranian delegation is also set to discuss deeper monetary cooperation with Russia, including expanded use of letters of credit and improved settlement mechanisms, he added.
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business, iran, russia, mir, abdolnaser hemmati

Iran-Russia Banking Link – a Step Away From Western Finance

01:49 GMT 17.06.2026 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 17.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants / Go to the mediabankA MIR bank card is seen being used in Yerevan, Armenia. File photo
A MIR bank card is seen being used in Yerevan, Armenia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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Iran and Russia are set to finalize the integration of their national payment systems within two months, allowing Iranian citizens to make purchases in Russia using domestic bank cards, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said.
The third and final phase will connect Iran's Shetab network with Russia's Mir payment system
The integration will reduce currency conversion costs, cut reliance on cash, improve transaction security, and support tourism growth
The move is part of broader efforts to reduce dependence on SWIFT and US-dominated banking networks
Observers note it could serve as a template for future integration with other BRICS members – a key step toward a multipolar payment system
The Shetab-Mir link not only facilitates trade but also strengthens Iran's position within Eurasian financial architecture, reflecting growing banking ties between the two countries, Hemmati stressed.

The Iranian delegation is also set to discuss deeper monetary cooperation with Russia, including expanded use of letters of credit and improved settlement mechanisms, he added.
President Putin at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
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