https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/lavrov-discusses-iran-us-memorandum-with-iran-foreign-minister-by-phone-1124322328.html

Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone

Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the preparations for the signing of the Iran-US memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-06-17T11:12+0000

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"The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed about the preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which should document the end of the conflict in the Middle East and launch negotiations on concluding a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States," the statement read. Lavrov noted Russia's readiness to assist efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis based on its unique experience and competencies, the ministry said. On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. The memorandum will reportedly give the United States and Iran 60 days to negotiate a final deal.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html

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