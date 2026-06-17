https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/lavrov-discusses-iran-us-memorandum-with-iran-foreign-minister-by-phone-1124322328.html
Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone
Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the preparations for the signing of the Iran-US memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
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"The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed about the preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which should document the end of the conflict in the Middle East and launch negotiations on concluding a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States," the statement read. Lavrov noted Russia's readiness to assist efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis based on its unique experience and competencies, the ministry said. On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. The memorandum will reportedly give the United States and Iran 60 days to negotiate a final deal.
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Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the preparations for the signing of the Iran-US memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed about the preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which should document the end of the conflict in the Middle East and launch negotiations on concluding a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States," the statement read.
Lavrov noted Russia's readiness to assist efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis based on its unique experience and competencies, the ministry said.
"The Russian minister expressed support for the understanding reached through effective Pakistani and Qatari mediation to de-escalate tensions in the region," the statement read.
On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. The memorandum will reportedly give the United States and Iran 60 days to negotiate a final deal.