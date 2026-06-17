International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/lavrov-discusses-iran-us-memorandum-with-iran-foreign-minister-by-phone-1124322328.html
Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone
Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the preparations for the signing of the Iran-US memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T11:12+0000
2026-06-17T11:12+0000
world
russia
iran
sergey lavrov
abbas araghchi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123105301_0:151:3106:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_cfc5b5ad823d181b95688e29415afe6b.jpg
"The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed about the preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which should document the end of the conflict in the Middle East and launch negotiations on concluding a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States," the statement read. Lavrov noted Russia's readiness to assist efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis based on its unique experience and competencies, the ministry said. On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. The memorandum will reportedly give the United States and Iran 60 days to negotiate a final deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/russia-hopes-us-and-iran-reach-final-deal-after-ceasefire-extension---mfa-spokeswoman-1124033860.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123105301_188:0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4371022a3ee74c63e4119e361718fa8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, iran, sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi
russia, iran, sergey lavrov, abbas araghchi

Lavrov Discusses Iran-US Memorandum With Iran Foreign Minister by Phone

11:12 GMT 17.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabank Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the preparations for the signing of the Iran-US memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry informed about the preparations for the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which should document the end of the conflict in the Middle East and launch negotiations on concluding a comprehensive agreement between Iran and the United States," the statement read.
Lavrov noted Russia's readiness to assist efforts to resolve the Iranian crisis based on its unique experience and competencies, the ministry said.
"The Russian minister expressed support for the understanding reached through effective Pakistani and Qatari mediation to de-escalate tensions in the region," the statement read.
On Sunday, Iran and the United States confirmed that work on a memorandum had been completed, with the document expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. The memorandum will reportedly give the United States and Iran 60 days to negotiate a final deal.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
World
Russia Hopes US and Iran Reach Final Deal After Ceasefire Extension - MFA Spokeswoman
24 April, 12:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала