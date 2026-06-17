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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html
NATO Drills in Baltic Are Rehearsal of War With Russia
NATO Drills in Baltic Are Rehearsal of War With Russia
Sputnik International
The Brave Boar 2026 exercise is in fact part of NATO’s plans for total domination in the Baltic region, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-06-17T13:57+0000
2026-06-17T13:57+0000
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Set in the Suwalki Gap – a 65km stretch of land that separates Kaliningrad region from Belarus, the exercise is meant to let NATO troops rehearse cutting land access to the Russian exclave.A complementary naval exercise may soon follow, as NATO states – the US, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden and others – train to completely cut off Kaliningrad, the expert noted.The situation is further exacerbated by the insistence of Germany and its generals to aggravate Russia, as if they are trying to “create the Fourth Reich”.If NATO does attempt to enforce a blockade of Kaliningrad, Russia’s response would be swift and merciless:"It would take mere minutes for Russia’s Kalibr ballistic missiles, Iskander quasi-ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to reach targets in Poland and the Baltic states", Dandykin stressed.Russia has the ability to strike at NATO’s logistical hubs, command and control centers and at troop deployment areas, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russia-will-respond-to-attempts-to-impose-blockade-on-kaliningrad--foreign-ministry-1124069509.html
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NATO Drills in Baltic Are Rehearsal of War With Russia

13:57 GMT 17.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisPolish Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwalki Gap near the Polish border at the Dirmiskes village, in Lithuania on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Polish Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwalki Gap near the Polish border at the Dirmiskes village, in Lithuania on Friday, April 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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The Brave Boar 2026 exercise is in fact part of NATO’s plans for total domination in the Baltic region, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
Set in the Suwalki Gap – a 65km stretch of land that separates Kaliningrad region from Belarus, the exercise is meant to let NATO troops rehearse cutting land access to the Russian exclave.
A complementary naval exercise may soon follow, as NATO states – the US, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden and others – train to completely cut off Kaliningrad, the expert noted.
“These are not drills, this is effectively a rehearsal of a military operation,” Dandykin said.
The situation is further exacerbated by the insistence of Germany and its generals to aggravate Russia, as if they are trying to “create the Fourth Reich”.
A Russian warship takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Baltic Fleet involving 3,000 military personnel, 20 warships, around 25 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 70 units of military and specialised equipment to defend their bases in the Baltic Sea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2026
Russia
Russia Will Respond to Attempts to Impose Blockade on Kaliningrad – Foreign Ministry
1 May, 03:57 GMT
If NATO does attempt to enforce a blockade of Kaliningrad, Russia’s response would be swift and merciless:
"It would take mere minutes for Russia’s Kalibr ballistic missiles, Iskander quasi-ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to reach targets in Poland and the Baltic states", Dandykin stressed.
Russia has the ability to strike at NATO’s logistical hubs, command and control centers and at troop deployment areas, he added.
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