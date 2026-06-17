https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html

NATO Drills in Baltic Are Rehearsal of War With Russia

NATO Drills in Baltic Are Rehearsal of War With Russia

Sputnik International

The Brave Boar 2026 exercise is in fact part of NATO’s plans for total domination in the Baltic region, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.

2026-06-17T13:57+0000

2026-06-17T13:57+0000

2026-06-17T13:57+0000

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Set in the Suwalki Gap – a 65km stretch of land that separates Kaliningrad region from Belarus, the exercise is meant to let NATO troops rehearse cutting land access to the Russian exclave.A complementary naval exercise may soon follow, as NATO states – the US, Poland, Lithuania, Sweden and others – train to completely cut off Kaliningrad, the expert noted.The situation is further exacerbated by the insistence of Germany and its generals to aggravate Russia, as if they are trying to “create the Fourth Reich”.If NATO does attempt to enforce a blockade of Kaliningrad, Russia’s response would be swift and merciless:"It would take mere minutes for Russia’s Kalibr ballistic missiles, Iskander quasi-ballistic missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to reach targets in Poland and the Baltic states", Dandykin stressed.Russia has the ability to strike at NATO’s logistical hubs, command and control centers and at troop deployment areas, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/russia-will-respond-to-attempts-to-impose-blockade-on-kaliningrad--foreign-ministry-1124069509.html

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