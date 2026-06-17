https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/over-1000-foreigners-received-russias-traditional-values-visa-in-2025-1124321238.html

Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025

Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025

Sputnik International

The majority of these visas—168 in total—were issued to German citizens, according to Alexei Klimov, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Sputnik.

2026-06-17T08:32+0000

2026-06-17T08:32+0000

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Other countries on the list include:The visas are granted under President Putin’s executive order, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values”, Klimov explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-moving-to-russia-should-be-simplified-for-anyone-embracing-traditional-values-1116916727.html

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