International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/over-1000-foreigners-received-russias-traditional-values-visa-in-2025-1124321238.html
Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025
Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025
Sputnik International
The majority of these visas—168 in total—were issued to German citizens, according to Alexei Klimov, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-06-17T08:32+0000
2026-06-17T08:35+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
traditional values
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
Other countries on the list include:The visas are granted under President Putin’s executive order, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values”, Klimov explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-moving-to-russia-should-be-simplified-for-anyone-embracing-traditional-values-1116916727.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, traditional values
russia, vladimir putin, traditional values

Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025

08:32 GMT 17.06.2026 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 17.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
The majority of these visas—168—were issued to German citizens, according to Alexei Klimov, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Sputnik.
Other countries on the list include:
France – 140
United States – 105
Italy – 100
Estonia – 63
Latvia – 60
Canada – 54
Lithuania – 46
Australia – 43
The visas are granted under President Putin’s executive order, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values”, Klimov explained.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2024
Russia
Putin: Moving to Russia Should be Simplified for Anyone Embracing Traditional Values
22 February 2024, 10:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала