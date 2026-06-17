https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/over-1000-foreigners-received-russias-traditional-values-visa-in-2025-1124321238.html
Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025
Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025
Sputnik International
The majority of these visas—168 in total—were issued to German citizens, according to Alexei Klimov, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-06-17T08:32+0000
2026-06-17T08:32+0000
2026-06-17T08:35+0000
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Other countries on the list include:The visas are granted under President Putin’s executive order, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values”, Klimov explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/putin-moving-to-russia-should-be-simplified-for-anyone-embracing-traditional-values-1116916727.html
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russia, vladimir putin, traditional values
Over 1,000 Foreigners Received Russia’s ‘Traditional Values’ Visa in 2025
08:32 GMT 17.06.2026 (Updated: 08:35 GMT 17.06.2026)
The majority of these visas—168—were issued to German citizens, according to Alexei Klimov, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Sputnik.
Other countries on the list include:
The visas are granted under President Putin’s executive order, "On Providing Humanitarian Support to Persons Sharing Traditional Russian Spiritual and Moral Values”, Klimov explained.
22 February 2024, 10:52 GMT