Putin: Moving to Russia Should be Simplified for Anyone Embracing Traditional Values

On Monday, Vladimir Putin participated in the plenary session of the 4th annual forum dubbed "Strong Ideas for a New Time," supported by the autonomous non-profit organization, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives to Promote New Projects (ASI)

2024-02-22T10:52+0000

2024-02-22T10:52+0000

2024-02-22T10:52+0000

President Putin lauded the concept of the authorities streamlining the process for individuals relocating to Russia who embrace the country's cultural values. However, he emphasized that this should be done on a case-by-case basis, recognizing that there is room for improvement in this area.“It is a good idea to focus on traditional moral values when welcoming people who want to live here in our country. The trick is – how do you define the values one upholds?” he said at the ASI forum. The president noted that, in fact, many Europeans hold traditional beliefs, just as Russians do. Putin elaborated that examining individuals seeking to relocate to Russia calls for a tailored approach. “Our migration services, of course, have not yet reached that level. This is clear, and there is room for improvement. We have various ideas," he added.

