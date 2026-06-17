https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/russia-condemns-ukraines-drone-strike-on-bus-carrying-belarusian-children-1124323582.html

Russia Condemns Ukraine's Drone Strike on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children

Russia Condemns Ukraine's Drone Strike on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children

Sputnik International

Moscow strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on a bus with children from Belarus, and Vladimir Zelensky deliberately targets children with planned attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-06-17T14:45+0000

2026-06-17T14:45+0000

2026-06-17T14:45+0000

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Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The ream was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches. Moscow is in direct contact with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry regarding Ukraine's attack on the bus and is ready to provide Belarus with all the necessary assistance, the diplomat said. "We call on international institutions, national governments and the world community to give an honest assessment of the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Zakharova said. The silence of international institutions and the world community about the Ukrainian attack on the bus with children will mean approval and encouragement of Ukrainian terrorists to commit new bloody crimes, the spokeswoman added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-commits-terrorist-attack-by-striking-bus-with-children-in-russias-bryansk---kremlin-1124323002.html

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ukraine, russia, belarus, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, drone strike