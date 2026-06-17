https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/russia-condemns-ukraines-drone-strike-on-bus-carrying-belarusian-children-1124323582.html
Russia Condemns Ukraine's Drone Strike on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children
Russia Condemns Ukraine's Drone Strike on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children
Sputnik International
Moscow strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on a bus with children from Belarus, and Vladimir Zelensky deliberately targets children with planned attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T14:45+0000
2026-06-17T14:45+0000
2026-06-17T14:45+0000
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Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The ream was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches. Moscow is in direct contact with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry regarding Ukraine's attack on the bus and is ready to provide Belarus with all the necessary assistance, the diplomat said. "We call on international institutions, national governments and the world community to give an honest assessment of the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Zakharova said. The silence of international institutions and the world community about the Ukrainian attack on the bus with children will mean approval and encouragement of Ukrainian terrorists to commit new bloody crimes, the spokeswoman added.
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ukraine, russia, belarus, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, drone strike
Russia Condemns Ukraine's Drone Strike on Bus Carrying Belarusian Children
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow strongly condemns the Ukrainian attack on a bus with children from Belarus, and Vladimir Zelensky deliberately targets children with planned attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The ream was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches.
"We strongly condemn this heinous crime of the Zelensky regime, which, contrary to its hypocritical statements about its alleged commitment to protecting children, deliberately puts them in danger and without hesitation, as was the case in Starobelsk, makes them the target of planned attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova said in a statement
Moscow is in direct contact with the Belarusian Foreign Ministry regarding Ukraine's attack on the bus and is ready to provide Belarus with all the necessary assistance, the diplomat said.
"We call on international institutions, national governments and the world community to give an honest assessment of the criminal acts of the Zelensky regime and strongly condemn this terrorist attack," Zakharova said.
The silence of international institutions and the world community about the Ukrainian attack on the bus with children will mean approval and encouragement of Ukrainian terrorists to commit new bloody crimes, the spokeswoman added.