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Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin
Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Ukraine committed a terrorist attack by striking bus with a Belarusian youth football team in Russia's Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T13:42+0000
2026-06-17T13:42+0000
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Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches.
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Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin

13:42 GMT 17.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyAn instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone.
An instructor from the Ukrainian company General Cherry demonstrates the operation of an anti-air interceptor drone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Ukraine committed a terrorist attack by striking bus with a Belarusian youth football team in Russia's Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches.
"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin called the Minister of Health Murashko and instructed him to take all necessary urgent measures to help the victims of the terrorist attack that the Kiev regime staged in the Bryansk Region, attacking a children's bus with a drone in which a football team was traveling," Peskov said.
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor
10:04 GMT
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