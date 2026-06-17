https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-commits-terrorist-attack-by-striking-bus-with-children-in-russias-bryansk---kremlin-1124323002.html

Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin

Ukraine Commits Terrorist Attack by Striking Bus With Children in Russia's Bryansk - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Ukraine committed a terrorist attack by striking bus with a Belarusian youth football team in Russia's Bryansk Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-06-17T13:42+0000

2026-06-17T13:42+0000

2026-06-17T13:42+0000

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Earlier in the day, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for a vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html

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