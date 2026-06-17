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Russia-Turkiye Relations on Rise - Putin
Russia-Turkiye Relations on Rise - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between Russia and Turkey are developing on an upward trend, and Moscow is very pleased about this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T18:42+0000
2026-06-17T18:42+0000
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"Relations between our countries are developing on the rise, and we are very pleased about this. Our contacts have long ceased to be purely formal; they are truly friendly and are increasingly filled with new meaning," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in the Russian city of Kazan. Putin also proposed discussing current issues of interest to both countries during the meeting. The Russian president also conveyed his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-turkiye-agree-to-ensure-black-sea-region-security-amid-ukraines-provocations---lavrov-1124316585.html
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Russia-Turkiye Relations on Rise - Putin

18:42 GMT 17.06.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankTurkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. June 17. 2026
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan. June 17. 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and Turkiye are developing on an upward trend, and Moscow is very pleased about this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Relations between our countries are developing on the rise, and we are very pleased about this. Our contacts have long ceased to be purely formal; they are truly friendly and are increasingly filled with new meaning," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in the Russian city of Kazan.
Putin also proposed discussing current issues of interest to both countries during the meeting.
The Russian president also conveyed his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2026
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