https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-turkiye-agree-to-ensure-black-sea-region-security-amid-ukraines-provocations---lavrov-1124316585.html

Russia, Turkiye Agree to Ensure Black Sea Region Security Amid Ukraine's Provocations - Lavrov

Russia, Turkiye Agree to Ensure Black Sea Region Security Amid Ukraine's Provocations - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia and Turkiye have agreed to ensure security in the Black Sea region amid Kiev's provocations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-06-16T12:10+0000

2026-06-16T12:10+0000

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"We agreed to closely cooperate on security issues in the Black Sea region, as well as in the Caucasus, the Middle East, and North Africa. We have established good contacts with our Turkish colleagues there. We work on a mutually complementary basis," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow. Fidan declared Turkiye's readiness to host negotiations on the Ukraine settlement. The top diplomats also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus and the peace process between Baku and Yerevan, Fidan said, stressing the importance of these matters for regional stability.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/russia-raises-alarm-over-ukraines-surging-black-sea-terrorist-activity--1124239238.html

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sergey lavrov, hakan fidan, turkiye, russia, ukraine, black sea, security