https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/russian-forces-liberate-settlement-of-kutuzovka-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124321983.html
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Kutuzovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Kutuzovka in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Kutuzovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T09:43+0000
2026-06-17T09:43+0000
2026-06-17T09:43+0000
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"As a result of active offensive actions by units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, the Kutuzovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Elsewhere, Ukraine lost over 470 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in soldiers and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, up to 290 by the Tsentr Battlegroup, up to 200 by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 125 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr Battlegroup, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russian-forces-liberate-artyoma-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---mod-1124312796.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Settlement of Kutuzovka in Donetsk People's Republic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Kutuzovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.
"As a result of active offensive actions by units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, the Kutuzovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Elsewhere, Ukraine lost over 470 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok Battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in soldiers and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to over 470 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 10 vehicles and a 155 mm US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, up to 290 by the Tsentr Battlegroup, up to 200 by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 125 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 55 by the Dnepr Battlegroup, the ministry added.