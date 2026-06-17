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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html
Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor
Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor
Sputnik International
Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk, killing one woman and injuring six people, including four children, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said on Wednesday.
2026-06-17T10:04+0000
2026-06-17T10:16+0000
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"The Ukrainian armed forces used an airplane-type UAV to attack the bus of the Gomel children's football team, who were traveling on vacation to Gelendzhik... A woman accompanying the team died," Kovalchuk said. The Ukrainian attack on the bus with the youth football team was a targeted strike, Kovalchuk added.The condition of the two wounded children is serious.The recent attack is not the only case of Ukraine targeting children. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked a student dormitory in Russia's Starobelsk, killing 21 teenagers and wounding 44 others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html
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Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor

10:04 GMT 17.06.2026 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 17.06.2026)
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BRYANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk, killing one woman and injuring seven people, including four children, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said on Wednesday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces used an airplane-type UAV to attack the bus of the Gomel children's football team, who were traveling on vacation to Gelendzhik... A woman accompanying the team died," Kovalchuk said.
The Ukrainian attack on the bus with the youth football team was a targeted strike, Kovalchuk added.
The condition of the two wounded children is serious.
The recent attack is not the only case of Ukraine targeting children. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked a student dormitory in Russia's Starobelsk, killing 21 teenagers and wounding 44 others.
Red Cross Committee in Starobelsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Red Cross Delegation Visits Site of Ukrainian Strike on College in Starobelsk
2 June, 13:45 GMT
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