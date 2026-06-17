https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html

Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor

Ukraine Attacks Bus With Youth Football Players From Belarus - Acting Governor

Sputnik International

Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the city of Gomel in Belarus near Russia's Bryansk, killing one woman and injuring six people, including four children, acting governor Egor Kovalchuk said on Wednesday.

2026-06-17T10:04+0000

2026-06-17T10:04+0000

2026-06-17T10:16+0000

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"The Ukrainian armed forces used an airplane-type UAV to attack the bus of the Gomel children's football team, who were traveling on vacation to Gelendzhik... A woman accompanying the team died," Kovalchuk said. The Ukrainian attack on the bus with the youth football team was a targeted strike, Kovalchuk added.The condition of the two wounded children is serious.The recent attack is not the only case of Ukraine targeting children. On May 22, Ukrainian forces attacked a student dormitory in Russia's Starobelsk, killing 21 teenagers and wounding 44 others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/red-cross-delegation-visits-site-of-ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-starobelsk-1124240216.html

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