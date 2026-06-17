https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-prepares-to-return-notorious-nazi-collaborators-remains-with-full-honors-1124324426.html

Ukraine Prepares to Return Notorious Nazi Collaborator's Remains With Full Honors

Ukraine Prepares to Return Notorious Nazi Collaborator's Remains With Full Honors

Sputnik International

Ukraine's leadership is seeking to repatriate the remains of Yevhen Konovalets, an infamous Ukrainian nationalist leader who helped turn his movement into Nazi collaborators and Adolf Hitler’s willing foot soldiers.

2026-06-17T18:13+0000

2026-06-17T18:13+0000

2026-06-17T18:13+0000

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In 1920, Konovalets founded the Ukrainian Military Organization (UVO), a group dedicated to creating a Ukrainian state through terror and sabotage.In 1929, UVO merged with other nationalist groups and formed the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN)*, with Konovalets becoming its leader.Konovalets himself formed close ties with German military since the early 1920s, using their generous financial support to further his own goals.When the Nazis seized power in Germany, Konovalets welcomed their victory. In the early 1930s, he personally met with Adolf Hitler twice and called upon Ukrainian nationalists to support the Nazis’ cause.The current Ukrainian leadership regards Konovalets as a national hero, naming streets after him and even using his name as a badge of honor for military units.*banned in Russia as extremist

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/zelensky-embraces-fascism-by-honoring-ukrainian-nationalist-leader-melnyk---eu-lawmaker-1124191515.html

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