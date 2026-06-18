https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/brazil-warns-us-not-to-meddle-in-its-inner-politics-1124325171.html
Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics
Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics
Sputnik International
The US should avoid any interference in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated during the G7+ meeting in France.
2026-06-18T04:15+0000
2026-06-18T04:15+0000
2026-06-18T06:44+0000
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"Now, don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a Brazilian problem, just as American elections are their business, not mine," Lula stressed.President Lula is currently in a competitive re-election race against US-backed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party
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Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics
04:15 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 18.06.2026)
The US should avoid any interference in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated during the G7+ meeting in France.
"Now, don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a Brazilian problem, just as American elections are their business, not mine," Lula stressed.
President Lula is currently in a competitive re-election race against US-backed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party
Eduardo Bolsonaro, the senator's brother, was recently sentenced to four years in prison for orchestrating US interference in Brazil’s judicial system.
In a related development, the US proceeded to impose tariffs on certain Brazilian goods and sanctions on members of Brazil’s judiciary