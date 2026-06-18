https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/brazil-warns-us-not-to-meddle-in-its-inner-politics-1124325171.html

Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics

Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics

Sputnik International

The US should avoid any interference in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated during the G7+ meeting in France.

2026-06-18T04:15+0000

2026-06-18T04:15+0000

2026-06-18T06:44+0000

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"Now, don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a Brazilian problem, just as American elections are their business, not mine," Lula stressed.President Lula is currently in a competitive re-election race against US-backed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party

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