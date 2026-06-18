International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/brazil-warns-us-not-to-meddle-in-its-inner-politics-1124325171.html
Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics
Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics
Sputnik International
The US should avoid any interference in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated during the G7+ meeting in France.
2026-06-18T04:15+0000
2026-06-18T06:44+0000
world
us
brazil
lula da silva
presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg
"Now, don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a Brazilian problem, just as American elections are their business, not mine," Lula stressed.President Lula is currently in a competitive re-election race against US-backed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/africa-asserts-bold-pivot-from-aid-to-equal-partnership-1124319928.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10a911afc05cf8d7535fb11024999e97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, brazil, lula da silva, presidential election
us, brazil, lula da silva, presidential election

Brazil Warns US Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Politics

04:15 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 18.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
The US should avoid any interference in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated during the G7+ meeting in France.
"Now, don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a Brazilian problem, just as American elections are their business, not mine," Lula stressed.
President Lula is currently in a competitive re-election race against US-backed Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the far-right Liberal Party
Eduardo Bolsonaro, the senator's brother, was recently sentenced to four years in prison for orchestrating US interference in Brazil’s judicial system.
In a related development, the US proceeded to impose tariffs on certain Brazilian goods and sanctions on members of Brazil’s judiciary
US President Donald Trump, European Council President Antonio Costa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kenya's President William Ruto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a family photo session during the G7 summit in France on June 16, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
World
Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership
Yesterday, 05:24 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала