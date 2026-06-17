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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/africa-asserts-bold-pivot-from-aid-to-equal-partnership-1124319928.html
Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership
Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership
Sputnik International
Africa is done with the outdated “donor-recipient” model, Kenya’s President William Ruto underscored at the G7 Summit in France.
2026-06-17T05:24+0000
2026-06-17T05:24+0000
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The era of aid handouts, charity, or one-sided resource extraction is over, Ruto underscored at a session on fostering new partnerships, signaling the Global South’s rising determination to shape its own destiny.The Kenyan leader highlighted how Africa has too often been viewed through a lens of need — its risks exaggerated and vast opportunities overlooked.Taking direct aim at the global financial architecture, Ruto highlighted a stark injustice:With over $4 trillion in combined pension funds, insurance assets, bank holdings, and reserves, Africa is not waiting for external fixes. It is actively building independent financial institutions to mobilize its own capital and safeguard economic sovereignty.Ruto argued that Africa's next growth phase depends on stronger risk-sharing mechanisms capable of attracting both local and international investment.To prove the point, he highlighted Kenya's own track record: nearly $9 billion mobilized for affordable housing and another $1.5 billion for universal healthcare. The Kenyan leader pointed to the African Trade &amp; Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) as a model capable of channeling such support effectively.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/african-countries-achieve-economic-success-playing-important-role-in-world---putin-1124179429.html
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Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership

05:24 GMT 17.06.2026
© REUTERSUS President Donald Trump, European Council President Antonio Costa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kenya's President William Ruto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a family photo session during the G7 summit in France on June 16, 2026.
US President Donald Trump, European Council President Antonio Costa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Kenya's President William Ruto and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a family photo session during the G7 summit in France on June 16, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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Africa is done with the outdated “donor-recipient” model, Kenya’s President William Ruto underscored at the G7 Summit in France.
The era of aid handouts, charity, or one-sided resource extraction is over, Ruto underscored at a session on fostering new partnerships, signaling the Global South’s rising determination to shape its own destiny.

The Kenyan leader highlighted how Africa has too often been viewed through a lens of need — its risks exaggerated and vast opportunities overlooked.
Taking direct aim at the global financial architecture, Ruto highlighted a stark injustice:
economic growth on the continent continues to be hampered by unfair access to finance
African nations face disproportionately high borrowing costs far exceeding peers despite solid fundamentals
an outdated risk perception stalls projects and defers growth
multilateral development banks’ resources fall short of the continent's soaring ambitions
With over $4 trillion in combined pension funds, insurance assets, bank holdings, and reserves, Africa is not waiting for external fixes.
It is actively building independent financial institutions to mobilize its own capital and safeguard economic sovereignty.
Ruto argued that Africa's next growth phase depends on stronger risk-sharing mechanisms capable of attracting both local and international investment.
To prove the point, he highlighted Kenya's own track record: nearly $9 billion mobilized for affordable housing and another $1.5 billion for universal healthcare.

The Kenyan leader pointed to the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) as a model capable of channeling such support effectively.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. Tuesday, October 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
World
Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World
24 May, 06:39 GMT
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