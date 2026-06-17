https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/africa-asserts-bold-pivot-from-aid-to-equal-partnership-1124319928.html

Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership

Africa Asserts Bold Pivot From Aid to Equal Partnership

Sputnik International

Africa is done with the outdated “donor-recipient” model, Kenya’s President William Ruto underscored at the G7 Summit in France.

2026-06-17T05:24+0000

2026-06-17T05:24+0000

2026-06-17T05:24+0000

world

william ruto

kenya

investment

business

african

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/11/1124319773_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc583c95c5f449d7bcdde7524872fcb.jpg

The era of aid handouts, charity, or one-sided resource extraction is over, Ruto underscored at a session on fostering new partnerships, signaling the Global South’s rising determination to shape its own destiny.The Kenyan leader highlighted how Africa has too often been viewed through a lens of need — its risks exaggerated and vast opportunities overlooked.Taking direct aim at the global financial architecture, Ruto highlighted a stark injustice:With over $4 trillion in combined pension funds, insurance assets, bank holdings, and reserves, Africa is not waiting for external fixes. It is actively building independent financial institutions to mobilize its own capital and safeguard economic sovereignty.Ruto argued that Africa's next growth phase depends on stronger risk-sharing mechanisms capable of attracting both local and international investment.To prove the point, he highlighted Kenya's own track record: nearly $9 billion mobilized for affordable housing and another $1.5 billion for universal healthcare. The Kenyan leader pointed to the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) as a model capable of channeling such support effectively.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/african-countries-achieve-economic-success-playing-important-role-in-world---putin-1124179429.html

kenya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

william ruto, kenya, investment, business, african