https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/drone-that-attacked-bus-in-bryansk-region-is-of-ukrainian-origin---lukashenko-1124326920.html
Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko
Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarus clearly states that the drone that attacked a passenger bus in Russia's Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T09:17+0000
2026-06-18T09:17+0000
2026-06-18T09:28+0000
world
russia
belarus
ukraine
bryansk region
alexander lukashenko
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/11/1124323416_0:157:1889:1220_1920x0_80_0_0_d999fc0d23421a063f42aa519cec7b0f.jpg
"We are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions, but we clearly state the fact that this is a drone of Ukrainian origin. This is a Ukrainian drone," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the media.Belarus awaits honest explanations from Ukraine, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html
russia
belarus
ukraine
bryansk region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/11/1124323416_27:0:1863:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_6ba382c93beaf7ad5ff49d5907d82bdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, belarus, ukraine, bryansk region, alexander lukashenko
russia, belarus, ukraine, bryansk region, alexander lukashenko
Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko
09:17 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 18.06.2026)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus clearly states that the drone that attacked a passenger bus in Russia's Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"We are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions, but we clearly state the fact that this is a drone of Ukrainian origin. This is a Ukrainian drone," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the media.
Belarus awaits honest explanations from Ukraine, he added.
"If someone provokes us and tries to drag us into a war, I think it will end badly for those who attempt to do so," Lukashenko said.