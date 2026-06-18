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Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko
Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarus clearly states that the drone that attacked a passenger bus in Russia's Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T09:17+0000
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"We are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions, but we clearly state the fact that this is a drone of Ukrainian origin. This is a Ukrainian drone," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the media.Belarus awaits honest explanations from Ukraine, he added.
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Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko

09:17 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 18.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Bryansk Region acting governor's press service  / Go to the mediabankThe aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus with Belarusian children near Bryansk
The aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on a bus with Belarusian children near Bryansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belarus clearly states that the drone that attacked a passenger bus in Russia's Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.
"We are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions, but we clearly state the fact that this is a drone of Ukrainian origin. This is a Ukrainian drone," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the media.
Belarus awaits honest explanations from Ukraine, he added.
"If someone provokes us and tries to drag us into a war, I think it will end badly for those who attempt to do so," Lukashenko said.
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
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