https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/drone-that-attacked-bus-in-bryansk-region-is-of-ukrainian-origin---lukashenko-1124326920.html

Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko

Drone That Attacked Bus in Bryansk Region Was of Ukrainian Origin - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

Belarus clearly states that the drone that attacked a passenger bus in Russia's Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

2026-06-18T09:17+0000

2026-06-18T09:17+0000

2026-06-18T09:28+0000

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"We are not in a hurry to draw any conclusions, but we clearly state the fact that this is a drone of Ukrainian origin. This is a Ukrainian drone," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the media.Belarus awaits honest explanations from Ukraine, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html

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