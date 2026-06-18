https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/finland-lifts-nuclear-weapons-ban--a-dangerous-shift-in-the-baltic-1124325043.html
Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
Sputnik International
Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn a Cold War‑era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.
2026-06-18T04:12+0000
2026-06-18T04:12+0000
2026-06-18T04:12+0000
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Russia has previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and response could include increased military presence along the Finnish border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html
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Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn a Cold War‑era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.
Finland insists it has no plans to become a nuclear state itself – but the change allows NATO's nuclear deterrent to be deployed in the Nordic region
This move brings nuclear weapons directly to Russia's doorstep, as Finland shares an 830‑mile border with Russia – the longest of any NATO member
Russia has previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and response could include increased military presence along the Finnish border.