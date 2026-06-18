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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/finland-lifts-nuclear-weapons-ban--a-dangerous-shift-in-the-baltic-1124325043.html
Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
Sputnik International
Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn a Cold War‑era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.
2026-06-18T04:12+0000
2026-06-18T04:12+0000
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Russia has previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and response could include increased military presence along the Finnish border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html
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Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic

04:12 GMT 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Heather LeyThis image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024
This image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Heather Ley
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Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn a Cold War‑era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.
Finland insists it has no plans to become a nuclear state itself – but the change allows NATO's nuclear deterrent to be deployed in the Nordic region
This move brings nuclear weapons directly to Russia's doorstep, as Finland shares an 830‑mile border with Russia – the longest of any NATO member
Russia has previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and response could include increased military presence along the Finnish border.
Polish Army soldiers take part in a Lithuanian-Polish Brave Griffin 24/II military exercise near the Suwalki Gap near the Polish border at the Dirmiskes village, in Lithuania on Friday, April 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
Analysis
NATO’s Baltic Drills Serve as Warm-up for War With Russia
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