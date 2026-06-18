https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/finland-lifts-nuclear-weapons-ban--a-dangerous-shift-in-the-baltic-1124325043.html

Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic

Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic

Sputnik International

Finnish lawmakers voted to overturn a Cold War‑era ban on nuclear weapons, allowing NATO allies to import, transport and store nuclear devices on Finnish territory.

2026-06-18T04:12+0000

2026-06-18T04:12+0000

2026-06-18T04:12+0000

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Russia has previously warned that such a move would be seen as a direct threat, and response could include increased military presence along the Finnish border.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/nato-drills-in-baltic-are-rehearsal-of-war-with-russia-1124322903.html

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