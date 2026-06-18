https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/iran-and-us-presidents-digitally-sign-conflict-ending-mou-as-geneva-talks-loom--irans-fm-spokesman-1124324926.html

Iran and US Presidents Digitally Sign Conflict-Ending MoU as Geneva Talks Loom – Iran's FM Spokesman

Iran and US Presidents Digitally Sign Conflict-Ending MoU as Geneva Talks Loom – Iran's FM Spokesman

Sputnik International

The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has been "digitally" signed by the presidents of both countries – the expected signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday will not take place, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

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"When the text is signed by the highest authorities, violating it carries greater costs," he said. The Iranian negotiating team's presence in Geneva remains on the agenda. The parties had previously agreed not to publish the text until it was finalized, Baghaei noted.

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