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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/iran-and-us-presidents-digitally-sign-conflict-ending-mou-as-geneva-talks-loom--irans-fm-spokesman-1124324926.html
Iran and US Presidents Digitally Sign Conflict-Ending MoU as Geneva Talks Loom – Iran's FM Spokesman
Iran and US Presidents Digitally Sign Conflict-Ending MoU as Geneva Talks Loom – Iran's FM Spokesman
Sputnik International
The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has been "digitally" signed by the presidents of both countries – the expected signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday will not take place, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.
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"When the text is signed by the highest authorities, violating it carries greater costs," he said. The Iranian negotiating team's presence in Geneva remains on the agenda. The parties had previously agreed not to publish the text until it was finalized, Baghaei noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/iran-and-lebanon-press-us-to-stop-israeli-aggression-1124319291.html
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Iran and US Presidents Digitally Sign Conflict-Ending MoU as Geneva Talks Loom – Iran's FM Spokesman

04:08 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 04:30 GMT 18.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States has been "digitally" signed by the presidents of both countries – the expected signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday will not take place, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated.
"When the text is signed by the highest authorities, violating it carries greater costs," he said.
The Iranian negotiating team's presence in Geneva remains on the agenda. The parties had previously agreed not to publish the text until it was finalized, Baghaei noted.
"Our work is now harder than before, because implementing international agreements is always much more difficult than drafting them, especially with parties that are not committed to their obligations," he stressed.
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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