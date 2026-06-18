https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/irans-supreme-leader-confirms-approval-for-memorandum-with-us-1124329385.html

Iran's Supreme Leader Confirms Approval for Memorandum With US

Iran's Supreme Leader Confirms Approval for Memorandum With US

Sputnik International

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed on Thursday that he has given permission to sign a memorandum with the United States.

2026-06-18T18:06+0000

2026-06-18T18:06+0000

2026-06-18T18:06+0000

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"I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president — as the head of the Supreme National Security Council — gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission," Khamenei said in an X. If the US makes excessive demands on Iran at the new stage of negotiations, Tehran will not accept them, the Supreme Leader added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/vance-says-60-day-period-to-reach-final-deal-with-iran-started-on-thursday-1124329080.html

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