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Iran's Supreme Leader Confirms Approval for Memorandum With US
Iran's Supreme Leader Confirms Approval for Memorandum With US
Sputnik International
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed on Thursday that he has given permission to sign a memorandum with the United States.
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"I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president — as the head of the Supreme National Security Council — gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission," Khamenei said in an X. If the US makes excessive demands on Iran at the new stage of negotiations, Tehran will not accept them, the Supreme Leader added.
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Iran's Supreme Leader Confirms Approval for Memorandum With US

18:06 GMT 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA cleric speaks on his cellphone next to a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering near the residence where his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during US and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 18, 2026.
A cleric speaks on his cellphone next to a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering near the residence where his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during US and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed on Thursday that he has given permission to sign a memorandum with the United States.
"I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president — as the head of the Supreme National Security Council — gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission," Khamenei said in an X.
If the US makes excessive demands on Iran at the new stage of negotiations, Tehran will not accept them, the Supreme Leader added.
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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