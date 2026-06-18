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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/vance-says-60-day-period-to-reach-final-deal-with-iran-started-on-thursday-1124329080.html
Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday
Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the 60-day time frame for US-Iran negotiations aimed at striking a final deal starts today.
2026-06-18T16:48+0000
2026-06-18T16:48+0000
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"I would say the 60-day period officially started today ... So, yes, the deal started yesterday, we're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told a briefing.The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding stipulates a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-welcomes-us-iran-memorandum-aimed-at-ending-conflict---foreign-ministry-1124326756.html
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Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday

16:48 GMT 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander DragoVice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
Vice President JD Vance meets with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alexander Drago
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the 60-day time frame for US-Iran negotiations aimed at striking a final deal starts today.
"I would say the 60-day period officially started today ... So, yes, the deal started yesterday, we're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told a briefing.
The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding stipulates a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.
Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry building dominates the landscape against the sky, in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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