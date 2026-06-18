https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/vance-says-60-day-period-to-reach-final-deal-with-iran-started-on-thursday-1124329080.html
Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday
Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the 60-day time frame for US-Iran negotiations aimed at striking a final deal starts today.
2026-06-18T16:48+0000
2026-06-18T16:48+0000
2026-06-18T16:48+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
iran
jd vance
peace talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_0:0:3007:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_8bd01b5ca70cb8e2cbd13895c89d698e.jpg
"I would say the 60-day period officially started today ... So, yes, the deal started yesterday, we're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told a briefing.The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding stipulates a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-welcomes-us-iran-memorandum-aimed-at-ending-conflict---foreign-ministry-1124326756.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/15/1122656383_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47d8a66c2002b73014f55985d8bf5579.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, jd vance, peace talks
us, iran, jd vance, peace talks
Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the 60-day time frame for US-Iran negotiations aimed at striking a final deal starts today.
"I would say the 60-day period officially started today ... So, yes, the deal started yesterday, we're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told a briefing.
The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding stipulates a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.