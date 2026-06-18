https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/vance-says-60-day-period-to-reach-final-deal-with-iran-started-on-thursday-1124329080.html

Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday

Vance Says 60-Day Period to Reach Final Deal With Iran Started on Thursday

Sputnik International

US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the 60-day time frame for US-Iran negotiations aimed at striking a final deal starts today.

2026-06-18T16:48+0000

2026-06-18T16:48+0000

2026-06-18T16:48+0000

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"I would say the 60-day period officially started today ... So, yes, the deal started yesterday, we're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told a briefing.The US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding stipulates a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-welcomes-us-iran-memorandum-aimed-at-ending-conflict---foreign-ministry-1124326756.html

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