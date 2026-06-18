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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/next-gen-russian-arctic-lng-carrier-enters-into-service-1124327523.html
Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service
Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service
Sputnik International
The solemn naming ceremony, including raising the Russian flag, took place in Russia's Far Eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen.
2026-06-18T10:14+0000
2026-06-18T10:14+0000
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The Konstantin Posyet will be able to transport liquified natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route, including its eastern sector.Due to its optimized design and efficient propulsion system, it features high maneuverability and can move independently though ice fields up to 2.1 meters thick.Russia is transitioning to serial production of its next-generation Arctic transport fleet after completing the Konstantin Posyet tanker.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-how-russia--china-are-forging-polar-silk-road-1124151505.html
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Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service

10:14 GMT 18.06.2026
© Photo : SovcomflotSovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© Photo : Sovcomflot
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The solemn naming ceremony, including raising the Russian flag, took place in Russia's Far Eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen.
The Konstantin Posyet will be able to transport liquified natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route, including its eastern sector.
Due to its optimized design and efficient propulsion system, it features high maneuverability and can move independently though ice fields up to 2.1 meters thick.
Russia is transitioning to serial production of its next-generation Arctic transport fleet after completing the Konstantin Posyet tanker.
"The implementation of the project makes it possible to fulfill the tasks set by the president to ensure stable year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route and reliable shipments of foreign trade cargo, and to achieve technological leadership for our state," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin wrote in a congratulatory telegram.
Russian drones will be deployed in the Arctic and along the Northern Sea Route starting May 1 to monitor the climate situation and the deterioration of Arctic ice, as well as to aid in navigation and search and rescue missions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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