https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/next-gen-russian-arctic-lng-carrier-enters-into-service-1124327523.html
Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service
Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service
Sputnik International
The solemn naming ceremony, including raising the Russian flag, took place in Russia's Far Eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen.
2026-06-18T10:14+0000
2026-06-18T10:14+0000
2026-06-18T10:14+0000
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The Konstantin Posyet will be able to transport liquified natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route, including its eastern sector.Due to its optimized design and efficient propulsion system, it features high maneuverability and can move independently though ice fields up to 2.1 meters thick.Russia is transitioning to serial production of its next-generation Arctic transport fleet after completing the Konstantin Posyet tanker.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-how-russia--china-are-forging-polar-silk-road-1124151505.html
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russia, arctic, northern sea route, mikhail mishustin
russia, arctic, northern sea route, mikhail mishustin
Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service
The solemn naming ceremony, including raising the Russian flag, took place in Russia's Far Eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen.
The Konstantin Posyet will be able to transport liquified natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route, including its eastern sector.
Due to its optimized design and efficient propulsion system, it features high maneuverability and can move independently though ice fields up to 2.1 meters thick.
Russia is transitioning to serial production of its next-generation Arctic transport fleet after completing the Konstantin Posyet tanker.
"The implementation of the project makes it possible to fulfill the tasks set by the president to ensure stable year-round navigation along the Northern Sea Route and reliable shipments of foreign trade cargo, and to achieve technological leadership for our state," Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin wrote in a congratulatory telegram.