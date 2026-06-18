https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/next-gen-russian-arctic-lng-carrier-enters-into-service-1124327523.html

Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service

Next-Gen Russian Arctic LNG Carrier Enters Into Service

Sputnik International

The solemn naming ceremony, including raising the Russian flag, took place in Russia's Far Eastern town of Bolshoy Kamen.

2026-06-18T10:14+0000

2026-06-18T10:14+0000

2026-06-18T10:14+0000

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arctic

northern sea route

mikhail mishustin

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The Konstantin Posyet will be able to transport liquified natural gas year-round along the Northern Sea Route, including its eastern sector.Due to its optimized design and efficient propulsion system, it features high maneuverability and can move independently though ice fields up to 2.1 meters thick.Russia is transitioning to serial production of its next-generation Arctic transport fleet after completing the Konstantin Posyet tanker.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/northern-sea-route-how-russia--china-are-forging-polar-silk-road-1124151505.html

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russia, arctic, northern sea route, mikhail mishustin