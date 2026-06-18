International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/pentagon-announces-review-of-deployment-of-us-forces-in-europe-1124326632.html
Pentagon Announces Review of Deployment of US Forces in Europe
Pentagon Announces Review of Deployment of US Forces in Europe
Sputnik International
The Pentagon will conduct a six-month review of the deployment of its forces in Europe, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T08:47+0000
2026-06-18T08:58+0000
world
us
nato
pentagon
europe
peter hegseth
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106786/80/1067868088_0:122:5112:2998_1920x0_80_0_0_01a0f2b808a94eeecc8d62204c4724af.jpg
"I am announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe. Up to six months could be less. Let's call it the NATO 3.0 review. This review will be conducted with the benefit of inputs from the United States military, from European command. It will involve consultations with the US Congress and with our allies, but make no mistake about it. This will be a real review," Hegseth said at a meeting of the heads of the NATO defense ministries, adding that "it is a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors."The US has multiple military bases across Europe, with the largest contingent - over 35,000 troops - placed in Germany. Other major locations are Poland, the UK, Italy, Spain and Belgium.During Donald Trump's administration, the US has repeatedly asked its NATO allies to increase military spending - according to the decision adopted during the 2025 NATO summit in the Hague each country should boost it up to at least 5% of its GPD by 2035.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-reduces-number-of-brigade-combat-teams-in-europe-to-three---pentagon-1124153655.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106786/80/1067868088_476:0:4636:3120_1920x0_80_0_0_60442ff98a4abafc892d6da2caf5c0f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nato, pentagon, europe, peter hegseth
us, nato, pentagon, europe, peter hegseth

Pentagon Announces Review of Deployment of US Forces in Europe

08:47 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 18.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderA US soldier takes part in an exercise called "Saber Junction" at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany
A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Pentagon will conduct a six-month review of the deployment of its forces in Europe, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.
"I am announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe. Up to six months could be less. Let's call it the NATO 3.0 review. This review will be conducted with the benefit of inputs from the United States military, from European command. It will involve consultations with the US Congress and with our allies, but make no mistake about it. This will be a real review," Hegseth said at a meeting of the heads of the NATO defense ministries, adding that "it is a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors."
The US has multiple military bases across Europe, with the largest contingent - over 35,000 troops - placed in Germany. Other major locations are Poland, the UK, Italy, Spain and Belgium.
During Donald Trump's administration, the US has repeatedly asked its NATO allies to increase military spending - according to the decision adopted during the 2025 NATO summit in the Hague each country should boost it up to at least 5% of its GPD by 2035.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
World
US Reduces Number of Brigade Combat Teams in Europe to Three - Pentagon
20 May, 03:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала