https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/pentagon-announces-review-of-deployment-of-us-forces-in-europe-1124326632.html

Pentagon Announces Review of Deployment of US Forces in Europe

Pentagon Announces Review of Deployment of US Forces in Europe

Sputnik International

The Pentagon will conduct a six-month review of the deployment of its forces in Europe, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Thursday.

2026-06-18T08:47+0000

2026-06-18T08:47+0000

2026-06-18T08:58+0000

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"I am announcing today a six-month Department of War review that will examine America's force posture and basing in Europe. Up to six months could be less. Let's call it the NATO 3.0 review. This review will be conducted with the benefit of inputs from the United States military, from European command. It will involve consultations with the US Congress and with our allies, but make no mistake about it. This will be a real review," Hegseth said at a meeting of the heads of the NATO defense ministries, adding that "it is a review that some countries will fail, and others will pass with flying colors."The US has multiple military bases across Europe, with the largest contingent - over 35,000 troops - placed in Germany. Other major locations are Poland, the UK, Italy, Spain and Belgium.During Donald Trump's administration, the US has repeatedly asked its NATO allies to increase military spending - according to the decision adopted during the 2025 NATO summit in the Hague each country should boost it up to at least 5% of its GPD by 2035.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/us-reduces-number-of-brigade-combat-teams-in-europe-to-three---pentagon-1124153655.html

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