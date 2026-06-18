https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-asean-plan-to-deepen-cooperation-in-key-sectors-including-energy---declaration-1124327731.html
Russia, ASEAN Plan to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors, Including Energy - Declaration
Russia, ASEAN Plan to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors, Including Energy - Declaration
Sputnik International
Russia and ASEAN countries intend to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, according to the Kazan declaration following the Russia-ASEAN summit on Thursday.
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2026-06-18T10:47+0000
2026-06-18T10:47+0000
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"To deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, including artificial intelligence, tourism and innovative manufacturing," the document read, as quoted by the Kremlin. The participants have also agreed to strengthen dialogue on security issues to effectively counter emerging challenges, as well as have expressed readiness to develop maritime cooperation and promote unhindered maritime trade.The states adopted a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of the strategic partnership for 2026-2030, the statement said.
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Russia, ASEAN Plan to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors, Including Energy - Declaration
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and ASEAN countries intend to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, according to the Kazan declaration following the Russia-ASEAN summit on Thursday.
"To deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy and food security, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, including artificial intelligence, tourism and innovative manufacturing," the document read, as quoted by the Kremlin.
The participants have also agreed to strengthen dialogue on security issues to effectively counter emerging challenges, as well as have expressed readiness to develop maritime cooperation and promote unhindered maritime trade.
The states adopted a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of the strategic partnership for 2026-2030, the statement said.
"Agreed... to expand cooperation in the field of energy transition, increasing cooperation in the fields of renewable energy sources, including hydropower, bioenergy, hydrogen and nuclear energy, natural gas and LNG," the document read.