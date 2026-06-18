https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russia-welcomes-us-iran-memorandum-aimed-at-ending-conflict---foreign-ministry-1124326756.html
Russia Welcomes US-Iran Memorandum Aimed at Ending Conflict - Foreign Ministry
Russia Welcomes US-Iran Memorandum Aimed at Ending Conflict - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Russian side welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
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"We welcome the agreement reached on ending the military conflict between the United States and Iran, which was fixed by the presidents of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement. It is important that all parties to the conflict follow the understanding reached by Iran and the United States and prevent a new escalation, the statement read, adding that Iran's confirmation of its commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is the best response to any attacks and unfounded accusations against it. Russia is ready to continue providing diplomatic support to efforts for a long-term stabilization in the Middle East, the statement added.
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Russia Welcomes US-Iran Memorandum Aimed at Ending Conflict - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian side welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran aimed at ending their conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"We welcome the agreement reached on ending the military conflict between the United States and Iran, which was fixed by the presidents of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.
It is important that all parties to the conflict follow the understanding reached by Iran and the United States and prevent a new escalation, the statement read, adding that Iran's confirmation of its commitment to obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is the best response to any attacks and unfounded accusations against it.
"We hope that the establishment of peace will help restore trust in relations between the states on both sides of the Persian Gulf, and the resumption of safe and unhindered navigation through the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said.
Russia is ready to continue providing diplomatic support to efforts for a long-term stabilization in the Middle East, the statement added.