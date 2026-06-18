https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defense-downed-555-ukrainian-uavs-over-russian-regions-overnight-1124325734.html
Russian Air Defense Downed 555 Ukrainian UAVs Over Russian Regions Overnight
Russian Air Defense Downed 555 Ukrainian UAVs Over Russian Regions Overnight
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T06:17+0000
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"During the past night, 555 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and over the water area of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.About 180 drones approaching Moscow were shot down in total, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
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Russian Air Defense Downed 555 Ukrainian UAVs Over Russian Regions Overnight
06:17 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 06:41 GMT 18.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"During the past night, 555 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and over the water area of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.
About 180 drones approaching Moscow were shot down in total, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.
"In total, about 180 drones approaching Moscow were shot. The work of the air defense continues," Sobyanin wrote.