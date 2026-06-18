https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defense-downed-555-ukrainian-uavs-over-russian-regions-overnight-1124325734.html

Russian Air Defense Downed 555 Ukrainian UAVs Over Russian Regions Overnight

Russian Air Defense Downed 555 Ukrainian UAVs Over Russian Regions Overnight

Sputnik International

The Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 555 Ukrainian drones over the country's regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-06-18T06:17+0000

2026-06-18T06:17+0000

2026-06-18T06:41+0000

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"During the past night, 555 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territories of Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan regions, the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea and over the water area of the Sea of Azov," the ministry said in a statement.About 180 drones approaching Moscow were shot down in total, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russian-air-defense-systems-shot-down-172-ukrainian-drones-overnight---defense-ministry-1124315219.html

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