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- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defenses-destroy-hundreds-of-ukrainian-drones-several-missiles-defense-ministry-1124327343.html
Russia's Air Shield Smashes 992 Ukrainian Drones, Numerous Missiles - Defense Ministry
Russia's Air Shield Smashes 992 Ukrainian Drones, Numerous Missiles - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses managed to intercept and destroy 4 Ukrainian Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as 3 HIMARS rockets, 10 guided bombs and 992 drones, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
2026-06-18T09:38+0000
2026-06-18T10:41+0000
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Meanwhile in the Ukrainian conflict zone:Units of Russia's Yug Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rai-Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's RepublicOver the past day, Ukrainian military lost over 445 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok Battlegroup; Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by forces of Russia's Sever Battlegroup who also took out 12 Ukrainian military vehicles.Troops of Russia's eliminated over 165 Ukrainian soldiers.Troops of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian servicemen. They also took out two Ukrainian armored vehicles,four military motor vehicles and one self-propelled artillery system.Units of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took out up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles, 18 military motor vehicles and two self-propelled artillery systems.Forces of Russia'S Dnepr Battlegroup eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 21 Ukrainian military motor vehicles, one field artillery system and six electronic warfare stations.In Konstantinovka, Russian forces swept 98 buildings clear of Ukrainian militants and destroyed 17 Ukrainian military vehicles.Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Krasny Liman where elements of Russia's 25th Army continue eliminating disorganized Ukrainian forces. The Russian troops seized seven Ukrainian strongpoints and secured 48 buildings in the city.Russian military carried out strikes against Ukrainian drone storage sites and troop deployment areas in 142 locations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-missile-stockpile-overwhelms-ukrainian-air-defenses---1124307789.html
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Russia's Air Shield Smashes 992 Ukrainian Drones, Numerous Missiles - Defense Ministry

09:38 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 18.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyWorkers inspect Flamingo missiles a Fire Point's secret factory in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Workers inspect Flamingo missiles a Fire Point's secret factory in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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Russian air defenses managed to intercept and destroy 4 Ukrainian Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, as well as 3 HIMARS rockets, 10 guided bombs and 992 drones, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Meanwhile in the Ukrainian conflict zone:
Units of Russia's Yug Battlegroup liberated the settlement of Rai-Alexandrovka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Over the past day, Ukrainian military lost over 445 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok Battlegroup;
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by forces of Russia's Sever Battlegroup who also took out 12 Ukrainian military vehicles.
Troops of Russia's eliminated over 165 Ukrainian soldiers.
Troops of Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup eliminated up to 285 Ukrainian servicemen. They also took out two Ukrainian armored vehicles,four military motor vehicles and one self-propelled artillery system.
Units of Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took out up to 210 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed two Ukrainian armored vehicles, 18 military motor vehicles and two self-propelled artillery systems.
Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 fighter jets fly over a Patriot Air and Missile Defense System in an undisclosed location in Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Missile Stockpile Overwhelms Ukrainian Air Defenses
13 June, 23:35 GMT
Forces of Russia'S Dnepr Battlegroup eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers and destroyed 21 Ukrainian military motor vehicles, one field artillery system and six electronic warfare stations.
In Konstantinovka, Russian forces swept 98 buildings clear of Ukrainian militants and destroyed 17 Ukrainian military vehicles.
Up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Krasny Liman where elements of Russia's 25th Army continue eliminating disorganized Ukrainian forces. The Russian troops seized seven Ukrainian strongpoints and secured 48 buildings in the city.
Russian military carried out strikes against Ukrainian drone storage sites and troop deployment areas in 142 locations.
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