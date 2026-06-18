https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-defense-minister-inspects-sever-battlegroup-1124328087.html
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Sever Battlegroup
Sputnik International
At the command post, the minister heard reports from the group commander and staff officers on the current situation, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
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The commander of the battlegroup, Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov, reported to the Defence Minister on the advance of troops along the line of combat contact in their areas of responsibility and on the nature of the enemy's actions, the ministry said.After completing his work at the command post, Andrei Belousov presented Order of Courage awards to servicemen of the battlegroup.
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Russian Defense Minister inspects Sever battlegroup
Sputnik International
Russian Defense Minister inspects Sever battlegroup
2026-06-18T12:24+0000
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russia, ministry of defense, andrei belousov, military & intelligence
Russian Defense Minister Inspects Sever Battlegroup
At the command post, the minister heard reports from the group commander and staff officers on the current situation, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
The commander of the battlegroup, Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov, reported to the Defence Minister on the advance of troops along the line of combat contact in their areas of responsibility and on the nature of the enemy's actions, the ministry said.
After completing his work at the command post, Andrei Belousov presented Order of Courage awards to servicemen of the battlegroup.