https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-defense-minister-inspects-vostok-battlegroup-1124183885.html
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Sputnik International
The group’s commander has reported to Defense Minister Belousov on measures to link up UAV units to satellite communication stations.
2026-05-25T08:31+0000
2026-05-25T08:31+0000
2026-05-25T08:33+0000
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The defense chief also presented commendations to three formations for collective heroism and valor.Among the recent achievements of the Russian Vostok battlegroup is the liberation of the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region. Furthermore, on a daily basis, the battlegroup continues to deliver precise strikes against hostile positions and successfully neutralizes a considerable number of enemy personnel, systematically degrading the opponent's combat capabilities along the front line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html
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Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Sputnik International
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
2026-05-25T08:31+0000
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Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
08:31 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 25.05.2026)
The group’s commander has reported to Defense Minister Belousov on measures to link up UAV units to satellite communication stations.
The defense chief also presented commendations to three formations for collective heroism and valor.
Among the recent achievements of the Russian Vostok battlegroup is the liberation of the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa
in the Zaporozhye region.
Furthermore, on a daily basis, the battlegroup continues to deliver precise strikes against hostile positions and successfully neutralizes a considerable number of enemy personnel, systematically degrading the opponent's combat capabilities along the front line.