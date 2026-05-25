https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-defense-minister-inspects-vostok-battlegroup-1124183885.html

Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup

Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup

Sputnik International

The group’s commander has reported to Defense Minister Belousov on measures to link up UAV units to satellite communication stations.

2026-05-25T08:31+0000

2026-05-25T08:31+0000

2026-05-25T08:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

military & intelligence

andrei belousov

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The defense chief also presented commendations to three formations for collective heroism and valor.Among the recent achievements of the Russian Vostok battlegroup is the liberation of the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region. Furthermore, on a daily basis, the battlegroup continues to deliver precise strikes against hostile positions and successfully neutralizes a considerable number of enemy personnel, systematically degrading the opponent's combat capabilities along the front line.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html

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military & intelligence, andrei belousov