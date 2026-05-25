International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-defense-minister-inspects-vostok-battlegroup-1124183885.html
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Sputnik International
The group’s commander has reported to Defense Minister Belousov on measures to link up UAV units to satellite communication stations.
2026-05-25T08:31+0000
2026-05-25T08:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
andrei belousov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_0:0:2033:1145_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b0606c7fa8133098f0046d59f1fab4.jpg
The defense chief also presented commendations to three formations for collective heroism and valor.Among the recent achievements of the Russian Vostok battlegroup is the liberation of the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region. Furthermore, on a daily basis, the battlegroup continues to deliver precise strikes against hostile positions and successfully neutralizes a considerable number of enemy personnel, systematically degrading the opponent's combat capabilities along the front line.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
Sputnik International
Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup
2026-05-25T08:31+0000
true
PT0M26S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/15/1122469693_16:0:1707:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_50e31eaa3935942562c6c4753f0e2bbc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, andrei belousov
military & intelligence, andrei belousov

Russia's Defense Minister Inspects Vostok Battlegroup

08:31 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 25.05.2026)
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo.
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
© Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The group’s commander has reported to Defense Minister Belousov on measures to link up UAV units to satellite communication stations.
The defense chief also presented commendations to three formations for collective heroism and valor.
© Sputnik
Among the recent achievements of the Russian Vostok battlegroup is the liberation of the village of Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye region.
Furthermore, on a daily basis, the battlegroup continues to deliver precise strikes against hostile positions and successfully neutralizes a considerable number of enemy personnel, systematically degrading the opponent's combat capabilities along the front line.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles
Yesterday, 08:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала