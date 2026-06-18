https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russias-retaliatory-strike-targets-ukraines-energy-objects-used-by-troops-1124326268.html
Russia's Payback Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Power Hubs Used by Troops
Russia's Payback Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Power Hubs Used by Troops
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces launched a retaliatory strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T06:44+0000
2026-06-18T06:44+0000
2026-06-18T06:55+0000
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"Last night, the Russian armed forces, in response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime, launched a group strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. As a result of the strike, the Russian armed forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kiev region and an oil refinery in the Poltava region, the statement read.
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Russia's Payback Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Power Hubs Used by Troops
06:44 GMT 18.06.2026 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 18.06.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces launched a retaliatory strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Last night, the Russian armed forces, in response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime, launched a group strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
As a result of the strike, the Russian armed forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kiev region and an oil refinery in the Poltava region, the statement read.