https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russias-retaliatory-strike-targets-ukraines-energy-objects-used-by-troops-1124326268.html

Russia's Payback Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Power Hubs Used by Troops

Russia's Payback Strikes Cripple Ukraine's Power Hubs Used by Troops

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces launched a retaliatory strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

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2026-06-18T06:44+0000

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"Last night, the Russian armed forces, in response to the terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime, launched a group strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, as well as long-range unmanned aerial vehicles at facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. As a result of the strike, the Russian armed forces hit a fuel warehouse in the Kiev region and an oil refinery in the Poltava region, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/russian-air-defense-downed-555-ukrainian-uavs-over-russian-regions-overnight-1124325734.html

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