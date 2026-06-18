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Ukraine Deliberately and Systematically Kills Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Employees - Rosatom CEO
Ukraine Deliberately and Systematically Kills Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Employees - Rosatom CEO
Sputnik International
The consequences of the attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could affect Ukraine, Russia, and a significant part of Europe, Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has warned.
2026-06-18T12:08+0000
2026-06-18T12:08+0000
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260601/ukrainian-strike-on-znpp-dangerous-precedent-of-targeted-attack---rosatom-ceo-1124235406.html
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Ukraine Deliberately and Systematically Kills Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Employees - Rosatom CEO

12:08 GMT 18.06.2026
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankZaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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The consequences of the attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) could affect Ukraine, Russia, and a significant part of Europe, Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, has warned.
Here are his key statements:
A drone attack on Energodar killed one of the ZNPP workers on June 17. His work was directly tied to the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
The Ukrainian army has moved to the targeted and systematic killing of ZNPP employees
Aggression by Ukrainian forces against the ZNPP has been escalating over several years
The hunting for nuclear workers is an inhumane act by Ukrainian drone operators who do not grasp the scale of the consequences of their actions
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2026
World
'Unacceptable Precedent': Rosatom Slams Ukrainian Strike on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
1 June, 11:42 GMT
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