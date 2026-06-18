A drone attack on Energodar killed one of the ZNPP workers on June 17. His work was directly tied to the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant. A drone attack on Energodar killed one of the ZNPP workers on June 17. His work was directly tied to the safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian army has moved to the targeted and systematic killing of ZNPP employees The Ukrainian army has moved to the targeted and systematic killing of ZNPP employees

Aggression by Ukrainian forces against the ZNPP has been escalating over several years Aggression by Ukrainian forces against the ZNPP has been escalating over several years