https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/west-shares-blame-for-tragedy-involving-belarusian-schoolchildren---russian-lawmaker-1124326383.html

West Shares Blame for Tragedy Involving Belarusian Schoolchildren - Russian Lawmaker

West Shares Blame for Tragedy Involving Belarusian Schoolchildren - Russian Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Representatives of the collective West as well as Ukraine share blame for the tragedy involving Belarusian schoolchildren, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.

2026-06-18T06:48+0000

2026-06-18T06:48+0000

2026-06-18T06:48+0000

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On Wednesday, Egor Kovalchuk, acting governor of Russia's Bryansk Region, said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the Belarusian city of Gomel near Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches. According to Belarus's health ministry, eight people, six of them children, were injured. He added that it would not be long before all secrets are revealed. Volodin added that everything must be done to support Russian soldiers and officers and conduct the special military operation, with greater unity and efficiency in every area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html

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