https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/west-shares-blame-for-tragedy-involving-belarusian-schoolchildren---russian-lawmaker-1124326383.html
West Shares Blame for Tragedy Involving Belarusian Schoolchildren - Russian Lawmaker
West Shares Blame for Tragedy Involving Belarusian Schoolchildren - Russian Lawmaker
Sputnik International
Representatives of the collective West as well as Ukraine share blame for the tragedy involving Belarusian schoolchildren, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.
2026-06-18T06:48+0000
2026-06-18T06:48+0000
2026-06-18T06:48+0000
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On Wednesday, Egor Kovalchuk, acting governor of Russia's Bryansk Region, said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the Belarusian city of Gomel near Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches. According to Belarus's health ministry, eight people, six of them children, were injured. He added that it would not be long before all secrets are revealed. Volodin added that everything must be done to support Russian soldiers and officers and conduct the special military operation, with greater unity and efficiency in every area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260617/ukraine-attacks-bus-with-youth-football-players-from-belarus-near-bryansk---acting-governor-1124322154.html
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West Shares Blame for Tragedy Involving Belarusian Schoolchildren - Russian Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of the collective West as well as Ukraine share blame for the tragedy involving Belarusian schoolchildren, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Egor Kovalchuk, acting governor of Russia's Bryansk Region, said that Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from the Belarusian city of Gomel near Bryansk. The team was traveling to Gelendzhik for vacation. A woman accompanying the team died, she was the wife of one of the coaches. According to Belarus's health ministry, eight people, six of them children, were injured.
"Now there is a tragedy involving schoolchildren from Belarus who were traveling on vacation. Their bus was attacked by drones. One person died, and there are injured. But in none of the above cases did representatives of the collective West voice words of condemnation, let alone condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. The answer is obvious. Like the neo-Nazi Kiev regime, they are guilty of these crimes," Volodin wrote.
He added that it would not be long before all secrets are revealed.
"Only achieving the goals of the special military operation can stop the evil that was revived in Ukraine with the support of former US President [Joe] Biden and leaders of European states - France, Germany, England... The special military operation thwarted the plans of those who wanted to stop the development of our country," he said.
Volodin added that everything must be done to support Russian soldiers and officers and conduct the special military operation, with greater unity and efficiency in every area.