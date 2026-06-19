https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/cant-jam-it-russia-trots-out-quadcopter-that-laughs-off-ice-storms--signal-loss-1124330342.html
Can’t Jam It: Russia Trots Out Quadcopter That Laughs off Ice Storms & Signal Loss
Can’t Jam It: Russia Trots Out Quadcopter That Laughs off Ice Storms & Signal Loss
Sputnik International
The Sibiryachok-5 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, cutting through icy downpours and active signal suppression to fulfill mission-critical ops.
2026-06-19T08:56+0000
2026-06-19T08:56+0000
2026-06-19T08:56+0000
russia
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And if the signal is lost? Its standout, sophisticated visual odometry system ensures a safe, autonomous return to base the moment any radio link is severed.Key specs:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html
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science & tech, new uav, drone
science & tech, new uav, drone
Can’t Jam It: Russia Trots Out Quadcopter That Laughs off Ice Storms & Signal Loss
The Sibiryachok-5 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, cutting through icy downpours and active signal suppression to fulfill mission-critical ops.
And if the signal is lost? Its standout, sophisticated visual odometry system ensures a safe, autonomous return to base the moment any radio link is severed.
28 km communication range — leaves foreign rivals in the dust
Laser rangefinder, 160x optical zoom camera with night vision
100% Russian produced — immune to sanctions, embargoes, or supply chain disruptions