https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/cant-jam-it-russia-trots-out-quadcopter-that-laughs-off-ice-storms--signal-loss-1124330342.html

Can’t Jam It: Russia Trots Out Quadcopter That Laughs off Ice Storms & Signal Loss

Can’t Jam It: Russia Trots Out Quadcopter That Laughs off Ice Storms & Signal Loss

Sputnik International

The Sibiryachok-5 has demonstrated remarkable resilience, cutting through icy downpours and active signal suppression to fulfill mission-critical ops.

2026-06-19T08:56+0000

2026-06-19T08:56+0000

2026-06-19T08:56+0000

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And if the signal is lost? Its standout, sophisticated visual odometry system ensures a safe, autonomous return to base the moment any radio link is severed.Key specs:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html

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