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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html
Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station
Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station
Sputnik International
Russian firm Unmanned Systems will reveal a new line-up of Supercam drones and a mobile control station at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk, showing off their improved reconnaissance and dual-use abilities.
2026-06-15T10:25+0000
2026-06-15T10:25+0000
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The company’s display includes:The showcase reflects continued Russia–Belarus cooperation in drone development and the growing role of drones in modern warfare.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-unveils-surveillance-drone-built-to-brave-extreme-conditions-1124312137.html
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Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station

10:25 GMT 15.06.2026
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Russian firm Unmanned Systems will reveal a new line-up of Supercam drones and a mobile control station at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk, showing off their improved reconnaissance and dual-use abilities.

The company’s display includes:

A mobile control station for covert launch and control of Supercam drones
The new high-speed Supercam S180 reconnaissance drone which can fly at altitudes of 3,000m
The Supercam SX350 VTOL tiltrotor, designed for patrol, mapping and search-and-rescue missions
Upgraded Supercam S350 variants for both civilian and military use
The showcase reflects continued Russia–Belarus cooperation in drone development and the growing role of drones in modern warfare.
Sokol UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.06.2026
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Russia Unveils Surveillance Drone Built to Brave Extreme Conditions
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