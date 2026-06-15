https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html

Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station

Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station

Sputnik International

Russian firm Unmanned Systems will reveal a new line-up of Supercam drones and a mobile control station at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk, showing off their improved reconnaissance and dual-use abilities.

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2026-06-15T10:25+0000

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The company’s display includes:The showcase reflects continued Russia–Belarus cooperation in drone development and the growing role of drones in modern warfare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-unveils-surveillance-drone-built-to-brave-extreme-conditions-1124312137.html

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