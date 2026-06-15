https://sputnikglobe.com/20260615/russia-to-unveil-new-mobile-drone-control-station-1124312627.html
Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station
Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station
Sputnik International
Russian firm Unmanned Systems will reveal a new line-up of Supercam drones and a mobile control station at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk, showing off their improved reconnaissance and dual-use abilities.
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The company’s display includes:The showcase reflects continued Russia–Belarus cooperation in drone development and the growing role of drones in modern warfare.
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new uav, drone, military drones, russia, uav, belarus
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Russia to Unveil New Mobile Drone Control Station
Russian firm Unmanned Systems will reveal a new line-up of Supercam drones and a mobile control station at the National Security Belarus–2026 exhibition in Minsk, showing off their improved reconnaissance and dual-use abilities.
The company’s display includes:
A mobile control station for covert launch and control of Supercam drones
The new high-speed Supercam S180 reconnaissance drone which can fly at altitudes of 3,000m
The Supercam SX350 VTOL tiltrotor, designed for patrol, mapping and search-and-rescue missions
Upgraded Supercam S350 variants for both civilian and military use
The showcase reflects continued Russia–Belarus cooperation
in drone development and the growing role of drones in modern warfare.