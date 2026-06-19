https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/eu-bureaucrats-admit-ukraine-has-no-chance-of-joining-bloc-in-the-foreseeable-future---svr-1124330965.html

EU Bureaucrats Admit Ukraine Has No Chance of Joining Bloc in the Foreseeable Future - Russian Intel

EU Bureaucrats Admit Ukraine Has No Chance of Joining Bloc in the Foreseeable Future - Russian Intel

Sputnik International

European officials have for years painted an enticing picture of European integration for Ukrainians, but the reality is quite different, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.

2026-06-19T09:54+0000

2026-06-19T09:54+0000

2026-06-19T11:08+0000

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Key points:The only role assigned to them in what was once a prosperous Europe is to serve as cannon fodder in the fight against Russia, the SVR concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/western-experts-admit-impossibility-to-block-oreshnik-missile-system---svr-chief-1123528586.html

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