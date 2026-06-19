https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/eu-bureaucrats-admit-ukraine-has-no-chance-of-joining-bloc-in-the-foreseeable-future---svr-1124330965.html
EU Bureaucrats Admit Ukraine Has No Chance of Joining Bloc in the Foreseeable Future - Russian Intel
EU Bureaucrats Admit Ukraine Has No Chance of Joining Bloc in the Foreseeable Future - Russian Intel
Sputnik International
European officials have for years painted an enticing picture of European integration for Ukrainians, but the reality is quite different, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
2026-06-19T09:54+0000
2026-06-19T09:54+0000
2026-06-19T11:08+0000
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Key points:The only role assigned to them in what was once a prosperous Europe is to serve as cannon fodder in the fight against Russia, the SVR concluded.
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EU Bureaucrats Admit Ukraine Has No Chance of Joining Bloc in the Foreseeable Future - Russian Intel
09:54 GMT 19.06.2026 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 19.06.2026)
European officials have for years painted an enticing picture of European integration for Ukrainians, but the reality is quite different, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated.
Ukraine's prospects for European integration are significantly worse than those of Moldova
European bureaucrats are fully aware that Ukraine stands no chance of joining the EU — yet they intend to continue stringing Ukrainians along
There are many reasons why Ukraine won't join the EU: the collapsed economy, endemic corruption at unprecedented levels, and the ongoing armed conflict with Russia
"The mantra is endlessly repeated that Ukraine's 'bright European future' is just around the corner. When will the Ukrainian people finally realize they are being led by the nose?"
The only role assigned to them in what was once a prosperous Europe is to serve as cannon fodder in the fight against Russia, the SVR concluded.