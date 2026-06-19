https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/final-dni-bombshell-gabbard-accuses-fauci-of-hiding-wuhan-lab-links-1124330671.html
Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links
Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links
Sputnik International
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday before leaving her post that she had released documents detailing the actions of former top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, including matters related to the funding of research at a laboratory in Wuhan.
2026-06-19T09:34+0000
2026-06-19T09:34+0000
2026-06-19T09:34+0000
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"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard said on X. The National Intelligence Service, in turn, said that the released documents reveal Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating intelligence community assessments of COVID-19. Former US President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preventive pardon before the end of his term. Gabbard is leaving the post due to her husband's serious illness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-intel-warned-us-funded-biolab-in-ukraine-likely-housed-dangerous-pathogens---gabbard-1124303901.html
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us, tulsi gabbard, anthony fauci, wuhan, national intelligence service (nis), covid-19
us, tulsi gabbard, anthony fauci, wuhan, national intelligence service (nis), covid-19
Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday before leaving her post that she had released documents detailing the actions of former top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, including matters related to the funding of research at a laboratory in Wuhan.
"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard said on X.
The National Intelligence Service, in turn, said that the released documents reveal Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating intelligence community assessments of COVID-19.
Former US President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preventive pardon before the end of his term.
Gabbard is leaving the post due to her husband's serious illness.