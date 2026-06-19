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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/final-dni-bombshell-gabbard-accuses-fauci-of-hiding-wuhan-lab-links-1124330671.html
Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links
Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links
Sputnik International
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday before leaving her post that she had released documents detailing the actions of former top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, including matters related to the funding of research at a laboratory in Wuhan.
2026-06-19T09:34+0000
2026-06-19T09:34+0000
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"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard said on X. The National Intelligence Service, in turn, said that the released documents reveal Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating intelligence community assessments of COVID-19. Former US President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preventive pardon before the end of his term. Gabbard is leaving the post due to her husband's serious illness.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-intel-warned-us-funded-biolab-in-ukraine-likely-housed-dangerous-pathogens---gabbard-1124303901.html
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Final DNI Bombshell: Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Hiding Wuhan Lab Links

09:34 GMT 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mary AltafferDemocratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York.
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday before leaving her post that she had released documents detailing the actions of former top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, including matters related to the funding of research at a laboratory in Wuhan.
"Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I'm releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024," Gabbard said on X.
The National Intelligence Service, in turn, said that the released documents reveal Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating intelligence community assessments of COVID-19.
Former US President Joe Biden granted Fauci a preventive pardon before the end of his term.
Gabbard is leaving the post due to her husband's serious illness.
Biohazard chemical cabinet - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.06.2026
World
US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard
12 June, 15:08 GMT
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