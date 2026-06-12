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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-intel-warned-us-funded-biolab-in-ukraine-likely-housed-dangerous-pathogens---gabbard-1124303901.html
US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard
US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard
Sputnik International
The US Intelligence Community has warned that Ukrainian bio-laboratory funded by the US government with high probability contained hazardous viruses, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.
2026-06-12T15:08+0000
2026-06-12T16:16+0000
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"For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage," the statement read. Many of these biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, it added.Gabbard also said that she is releasing evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.The DNI office also said that evidence regarding the existence and funding of such laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people until now.Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/biolabs-in-ukraine-secretly-developed-offensive-capabilities---us-ret-lt-col-1124134154.html
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US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard

15:08 GMT 12.06.2026 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 12.06.2026)
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Intelligence Community has warned that Ukrainian bio-laboratory funded by the US government with high probability contained hazardous viruses, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.
"For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage," the statement read.
Many of these biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, it added.
Biolabs - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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Gabbard also said that she is releasing evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.
"Today I'm releasing new evidence of longstanding US government funding of more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries. These biolabs include labs in places like Ukraine," Gabbard said in a video message posted on X.
The DNI office also said that evidence regarding the existence and funding of such laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people until now.
Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation.

The revelations followed an investigation into more than 120 US-funded biological laboratories worldwide to identify the pathogens they contain and determine whether any conducted risky gain-of-function research.

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