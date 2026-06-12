https://sputnikglobe.com/20260612/us-intel-warned-us-funded-biolab-in-ukraine-likely-housed-dangerous-pathogens---gabbard-1124303901.html

US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard

US Intel Warned US-Funded Biolab in Ukraine Likely Housed Dangerous Pathogens - Gabbard

Sputnik International

The US Intelligence Community has warned that Ukrainian bio-laboratory funded by the US government with high probability contained hazardous viruses, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday.

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"For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage," the statement read. Many of these biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, it added.Gabbard also said that she is releasing evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biological laboratories in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.The DNI office also said that evidence regarding the existence and funding of such laboratories had been knowingly withheld from the American people until now.Russia has repeatedly stated that the US has been funding the development of biological weapons and has placed dozens of its biological laboratories in Ukraine in violation of international agreements. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Washington had transferred all necessary materials for its biological program from Ukraine after the beginning of the special military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/biolabs-in-ukraine-secretly-developed-offensive-capabilities---us-ret-lt-col-1124134154.html

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