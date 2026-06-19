https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/israel-expands-attacks-on-southern-lebanon-putting-ceasefire-at-risk-1124330830.html

Israel Expands Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Putting Ceasefire at Risk

Israel Expands Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Putting Ceasefire at Risk

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had been attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon since night due to the alleged violation of the ceasefire regime by the movement.

2026-06-19T09:48+0000

2026-06-19T09:48+0000

2026-06-19T09:48+0000

world

lebanon

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/08/1123786700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_261a637c65a21438f7dfbe4989498a92.jpg

"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF struck throughout the night and continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure sites in several areas across southern Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The Lebanon ceasefire was established on April 16 following hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon is also mentioned as part of the overall ceasefire on all fronts as written in the memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran after the Middle East war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-urges-israel-to-refrain-from-striking-lebanon-1124309584.html

lebanon

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lebanon, israel, israel defense forces (idf), hezbollah, middle east