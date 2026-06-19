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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/israel-expands-attacks-on-southern-lebanon-putting-ceasefire-at-risk-1124330830.html
Israel Expands Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Putting Ceasefire at Risk
Israel Expands Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Putting Ceasefire at Risk
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had been attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon since night due to the alleged violation of the ceasefire regime by the movement.
2026-06-19T09:48+0000
2026-06-19T09:48+0000
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"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF struck throughout the night and continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure sites in several areas across southern Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The Lebanon ceasefire was established on April 16 following hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon is also mentioned as part of the overall ceasefire on all fronts as written in the memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran after the Middle East war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-urges-israel-to-refrain-from-striking-lebanon-1124309584.html
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Israel Expands Attacks on Southern Lebanon, Putting Ceasefire at Risk

09:48 GMT 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East.
The United States and Israel carried out a coordinated series of strikes on February 28 targeting multiple sites in Iran, including locations in Tehran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli territory and US military bases across the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday it had been attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon since night due to the alleged violation of the ceasefire regime by the movement.
"Following repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF struck throughout the night and continues to strike Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure sites in several areas across southern Lebanon," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
The Lebanon ceasefire was established on April 16 following hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Lebanon is also mentioned as part of the overall ceasefire on all fronts as written in the memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran after the Middle East war.
Security officers check the damage at a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
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14 June, 15:19 GMT
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