https://sputnikglobe.com/20260614/trump-urges-israel-to-refrain-from-striking-lebanon-1124309584.html
Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon
Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the Israeli strike on Beirut and called on Israel to cease strikes on Lebanon amid the upcoming US-Iran deal.
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"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that it was a retaliation to a "very small and meaningless" attack, as a result of which no one was injured.
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donald trump, middle east, israel, lebanon, beirut, hezbollah, missile strike, strikes, missile strikes
Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the Israeli strike on Beirut and called on Israel to cease strikes on Lebanon amid the upcoming US-Iran deal.
"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that it was a retaliation to a "very small and meaningless" attack, as a result of which no one was injured.
"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," Trump added.