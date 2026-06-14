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Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon
Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the Israeli strike on Beirut and called on Israel to cease strikes on Lebanon amid the upcoming US-Iran deal.
2026-06-14T15:19+0000
2026-06-14T15:19+0000
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"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that it was a retaliation to a "very small and meaningless" attack, as a result of which no one was injured.
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Trump Urges Israel to Refrain From Striking Lebanon

15:19 GMT 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed ZaatariSecurity officers check the damage at a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)
Security officers check the damage at a building struck by an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
© AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the Israeli strike on Beirut and called on Israel to cease strikes on Lebanon amid the upcoming US-Iran deal.
"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
He added that it was a retaliation to a "very small and meaningless" attack, as a result of which no one was injured.
"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," Trump added.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2026
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Israel Strikes Beirut's Southern Suburb, Casualties Reported
13:08 GMT
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