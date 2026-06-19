https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/new-evidence-points-to-military-focused-biolab-research-in-ukraine---russian-mod-1124331134.html

New Evidence Points to Military-Focused Biolab Research in Ukraine - Russian MoD

New Evidence Points to Military-Focused Biolab Research in Ukraine - Russian MoD

Sputnik International

Documents obtained during the special military operation provide further evidence that US-backed biological laboratories in Ukraine were engaged in research beyond the country's public health needs, Chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Alexey Rtishchev said.

2026-06-19T09:59+0000

2026-06-19T09:59+0000

2026-06-19T10:29+0000

russia

ukraine

military & intelligence

pentagon

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"Our repeated statements about the formation by the US Democratic Party of a legislative framework for financing military biological research were confirmed in a published press release by the Head of National Intelligence," Rtishchev said.Russia will "consider the published documents to be further evidence of the Kiev regime's violation of its obligations under the Convention [on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons] and will seek clarification of the situation on relevant international platforms," he added.Other statements: "I would like to remind you about the Ukrainian projects with a clear military-biological orientation, codenamed UP, which were not included in the specified press release," Rtishchev said.The UP-1 project was aimed at studying rickettsia and other diseases spread by arthropods. The mechanisms of cross-border spread and migration of tularemia and anthrax vectors were evaluated within the framework of the large-scale UP-2 project, the official explained."We have information about ten similar projects that involved working with pathogens of particularly dangerous and economically significant infections - Congo-Crimean fever, leptospirosis, tick-borne encephalitis, and African swine fever," Rtishchev said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/ukraines-biolabs-from-russian-conspiracy-theory-to-fact-acknowledged-by-us-intelligence-1124318040.html

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