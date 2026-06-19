International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pentagon-requests-80bln-from-congress-to-cover-costs-after-operation-in-iran--reports-1124331904.html
Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports
Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports
Sputnik International
The US Department of War has asked the US Congress to allocate additional $80 billion to cover expenses related to operation in Iran, as well as other costs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
2026-06-19T10:23+0000
2026-06-19T10:23+0000
us-israel war on iran
pentagon
us
iran
congress
strait of hormuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d9bca55c6f2ef0798283f85e361144d.jpg
Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg voiced the military's financial needs during phone conversations with US congressmen this week, the report said late on Thursday. In addition, the Pentagon leadership has warned that they may start running out of funds for operations this summer if Congress fails to pass a new military spending bill, the newspaper added. The Pentagon's budget for the current 2026 fiscal year is about $1 trillion. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/pentagon-announces-review-of-deployment-of-us-forces-in-europe-1124326632.html
iran
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123531773_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e46c0f97cdc3db8763991678b96c2d46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon, us, iran, congress, strait of hormuz
pentagon, us, iran, congress, strait of hormuz

Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports

10:23 GMT 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterThe Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington
The Pentagon is seen on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has asked the US Congress to allocate additional $80 billion to cover expenses related to operation in Iran, as well as other costs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg voiced the military's financial needs during phone conversations with US congressmen this week, the report said late on Thursday.
In addition, the Pentagon leadership has warned that they may start running out of funds for operations this summer if Congress fails to pass a new military spending bill, the newspaper added.
The Pentagon's budget for the current 2026 fiscal year is about $1 trillion.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
A US soldier takes part in an exercise called Saber Junction at the military area in Hohenfels near Regensburg, southern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
World
Pentagon Unveils Sweeping Review of US Military Footprint Across Europe
Yesterday, 08:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала