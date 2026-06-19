https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/pentagon-requests-80bln-from-congress-to-cover-costs-after-operation-in-iran--reports-1124331904.html
Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports
Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports
Sputnik International
The US Department of War has asked the US Congress to allocate additional $80 billion to cover expenses related to operation in Iran, as well as other costs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
2026-06-19T10:23+0000
2026-06-19T10:23+0000
2026-06-19T10:23+0000
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Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg voiced the military's financial needs during phone conversations with US congressmen this week, the report said late on Thursday. In addition, the Pentagon leadership has warned that they may start running out of funds for operations this summer if Congress fails to pass a new military spending bill, the newspaper added. The Pentagon's budget for the current 2026 fiscal year is about $1 trillion. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260618/pentagon-announces-review-of-deployment-of-us-forces-in-europe-1124326632.html
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Pentagon Requests $80Bln From Congress to Cover Costs After Operation in Iran – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Department of War has asked the US Congress to allocate additional $80 billion to cover expenses related to operation in Iran, as well as other costs, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg voiced the military's financial needs during phone conversations with US congressmen this week, the report said late on Thursday.
In addition, the Pentagon leadership has warned that they may start running out of funds for operations this summer if Congress fails to pass a new military spending bill, the newspaper added.
The Pentagon's budget for the current 2026 fiscal year is about $1 trillion.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Overnight into June 18, Iran and the US remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict. The memorandum also sets a timeline for the US to lift its naval blockade and for Iran to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.