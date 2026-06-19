https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/politicos-refusal-to-publish-lavrovs-article-proves-eu-blocking-information---russias-mfa-spox-1124332043.html

Politico's Refusal to Publish Lavrov's Article Proves EU Blocking Information - Russia's MFA Spox

Politico's Refusal to Publish Lavrov's Article Proves EU Blocking Information - Russia's MFA Spox

Sputnik International

The refusal of the Politico newspaper to publish an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggests that Brussels is blocking information from the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

2026-06-19T10:27+0000

2026-06-19T10:27+0000

2026-06-19T10:27+0000

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sergey lavrov

russia

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

brussels

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"We have now received direct evidence that the collective Brussels — which calls for democracy, talks about freedom of speech, and pluralism of opinions — is blocking information from Russia," Zakharova told the media.The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov's article entitled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" was initially planned to be published in Brussels-based Politico Europe, but the editors decided to cancel the publication at the last minute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-would-prefer-to-achieve-special-military-operation-goals-through-diplomacy---lavrov-1124331354.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, brussels