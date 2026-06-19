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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/politicos-refusal-to-publish-lavrovs-article-proves-eu-blocking-information---russias-mfa-spox-1124332043.html
Politico's Refusal to Publish Lavrov's Article Proves EU Blocking Information - Russia's MFA Spox
Politico's Refusal to Publish Lavrov's Article Proves EU Blocking Information - Russia's MFA Spox
Sputnik International
The refusal of the Politico newspaper to publish an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggests that Brussels is blocking information from the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2026-06-19T10:27+0000
2026-06-19T10:27+0000
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"We have now received direct evidence that the collective Brussels — which calls for democracy, talks about freedom of speech, and pluralism of opinions — is blocking information from Russia," Zakharova told the media.The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov's article entitled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" was initially planned to be published in Brussels-based Politico Europe, but the editors decided to cancel the publication at the last minute.
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Politico's Refusal to Publish Lavrov's Article Proves EU Blocking Information - Russia's MFA Spox

10:27 GMT 19.06.2026
© Press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The refusal of the Politico newspaper to publish an article by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggests that Brussels is blocking information from the Russian side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We have now received direct evidence that the collective Brussels — which calls for democracy, talks about freedom of speech, and pluralism of opinions — is blocking information from Russia," Zakharova told the media.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov's article entitled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security" was initially planned to be published in Brussels-based Politico Europe, but the editors decided to cancel the publication at the last minute.
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2026
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