Russia Would Prefer to Achieve Special Military Operation Goals Through Diplomacy - Lavrov
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia would prefer to achieve its special military operation's goals through diplomacy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Russia would prefer to achieve the goals of the special military operation through diplomacy. That requires reliably guaranteeing security along Russia's western borders and ensuring respect and dignity for our citizens and compatriots, including the right to speak their native Russian language and practice Orthodox Christian faith," Lavrov said in an article entitled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security."
On Europe's Stance Towards Russia
Europe says it wants to negotiate with Russia while continuing its legal warfare against Russia, Sergey Lavrov said.
"Europe's plan is to talk with Russia while simultaneously pressing ahead with a campaign of legal warfare orchestrated through the Council of Europe. Within this once-respected organization, an entire infrastructure is being assembled for the express purpose of "holding Russia accountable": a Register of Damage, a Claims Commission, and a Special Tribunal," Lavrov said.
The EU has approved detention of merchant vessels in the open sea, he added.
"The European Union has also given the green light to detaining merchant vessels on the high seas. Several incidents have already taken place in the Baltic and the Atlantic. At the same time, the West studiously averts its gaze from the terrorist acts of sabotage perpetrated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Black and Mediterranean Seas," Lavrov said.
Europe's shift in rhetoric on the Ukraine talks raises questions about what goals it is pursuing with its statements, Sergey Lavrov said.
Lavrov recalled recent statements by European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
"For instance, the EU diplomacy head Kaja Kallas has stated: the purpose of any dialogue with Russia is to dictate Europe's terms. These include: paying 'reparations' to Ukraine; withdrawing troops from Transnistria and the South Caucasus; abolishing the 'foreign agents' law; and accept hard limits on the size of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces. In her framing, 'there can be no just and lasting peace without accountability for Russia'," he said.
On Western Militarism
Europe wants to stall for time by any means necessary to achieve combat readiness for a conflict with Russia by 2030, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"It is widely known that European elites have invested their 'political capital' in the confrontation with Russia, pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into propping up the Kiev regime and on ramping up the military budgets of EU member states and NATO. Europe now aims to achieve 'defence readiness' against Russia by 2030. Until then, they mean to buy time by whatever means available," Lavrov said.
Europe is seeking negotiations on Ukraine to save "the [Volodymyr] Zelensky regime," so that it can serve as a springboard for the fight against Russia, the foreign minister added.
"For all that, Europe's political and military establishment continues to attribute aggressive plans to Russia – plans that, they claim, reach far beyond Ukraine. The Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has stated on numerous occasions that all of this is nonsense, provocation, and disinformation, all aimed solely at extracting budget funds for the fight against Russia. That is scarcely the climate for substantive dialogue," the article read.
Russia views Europe as a party interested in Russia's defeat, Lavrov stated, adding that it is impossible to conduct a dialogue with Europe as if it were "an impartial third-party observer."
Further Western military-political and economic expansion is unacceptable, as it contradicts the imperatives of a multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Europe is strengthening its military capabilities, including nuclear ones, under the slogan of "strategic autonomy," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Russia is concerned about Paris's plans to provide a "nuclear umbrella" to several European Union and NATO countries, which will not lead to increased security, the foreign minister added.
Europe "continues to dream of expansion" and "intends to absorb Ukraine and Moldova, while pulling Armenia into its sphere of influence," while NATO has already expanded, "swallowing up" Finland and Sweden, Lavrov said, adding that Ukraine is seen as the "striking fist" of a future European armed force, autonomous from the United States and NATO.
"This state of affairs poses serious threats to global security. A direct confrontation between NATO and Russia could rapidly escalate into an exchange of nuclear strikes, with catastrophic consequences," the article read.
On Eurasian Security
European leaders need to understand that there is no return to the security model of past years, as it was destroyed by their own hands, the foreign minister added.
"We must now move toward creating a continent-wide security architecture open to all Eurasian countries and that reflects today's multipolar reality. The principle of equal and indivisible security trampled upon by the Euro-Atlantists, can be embodied within a new Eurasian architecture," the article read.
Europe will be able to join the work on creating a Eurasian security architecture when the time is ripe, Lavrov added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov's article was initially planned to be published in Brussels-based Politico Europe, but the editors decided to cancel the publication at the last minute.
16 June, 10:24 GMT