https://sputnikglobe.com/20260619/russia-would-prefer-to-achieve-special-military-operation-goals-through-diplomacy---lavrov-1124331354.html

Russia Would Prefer to Achieve Special Military Operation Goals Through Diplomacy - Lavrov

Russia Would Prefer to Achieve Special Military Operation Goals Through Diplomacy - Lavrov

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia would prefer to achieve its special military operation's goals through diplomacy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. 19.06.2026, Sputnik International

2026-06-19T10:21+0000

2026-06-19T10:21+0000

2026-06-19T10:21+0000

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sergey lavrov

russia

european union (eu)

nato

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

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"Russia would prefer to achieve the goals of the special military operation through diplomacy. That requires reliably guaranteeing security along Russia's western borders and ensuring respect and dignity for our citizens and compatriots, including the right to speak their native Russian language and practice Orthodox Christian faith," Lavrov said in an article entitled "Ukraine, Europe and Global Security." On Europe's Stance Towards RussiaEurope says it wants to negotiate with Russia while continuing its legal warfare against Russia, Sergey Lavrov said.The EU has approved detention of merchant vessels in the open sea, he added.Europe's shift in rhetoric on the Ukraine talks raises questions about what goals it is pursuing with its statements, Sergey Lavrov said.Lavrov recalled recent statements by European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.On Western MilitarismEurope wants to stall for time by any means necessary to achieve combat readiness for a conflict with Russia by 2030, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Europe is seeking negotiations on Ukraine to save "the [Volodymyr] Zelensky regime," so that it can serve as a springboard for the fight against Russia, the foreign minister added.Russia views Europe as a party interested in Russia's defeat, Lavrov stated, adding that it is impossible to conduct a dialogue with Europe as if it were "an impartial third-party observer."Further Western military-political and economic expansion is unacceptable, as it contradicts the imperatives of a multipolar world, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Europe is strengthening its military capabilities, including nuclear ones, under the slogan of "strategic autonomy," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia is concerned about Paris's plans to provide a "nuclear umbrella" to several European Union and NATO countries, which will not lead to increased security, the foreign minister added.Europe "continues to dream of expansion" and "intends to absorb Ukraine and Moldova, while pulling Armenia into its sphere of influence," while NATO has already expanded, "swallowing up" Finland and Sweden, Lavrov said, adding that Ukraine is seen as the "striking fist" of a future European armed force, autonomous from the United States and NATO.On Eurasian SecurityEuropean leaders need to understand that there is no return to the security model of past years, as it was destroyed by their own hands, the foreign minister added.Europe will be able to join the work on creating a Eurasian security architecture when the time is ripe, Lavrov added.The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov's article was initially planned to be published in Brussels-based Politico Europe, but the editors decided to cancel the publication at the last minute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260616/russia-appreciates-turkiyes-interest-in-helping-resolve-situation-around-ukraine---lavrov-1124316177.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, european union (eu), nato, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky